MASSENA — A club that recognizes student achievement at J.W. Leary Junior High School could be returning to the school.
“We do have a request to reinstate the junior high 85+ Club. This was a club that we had at one time,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members.
“It would be very similar to what it was,” junior high Principal Kendra Quinlan said.
The 85+ Club would recognize students who are excelling at their studies. Asked if a student who was failing a course and still had an 85% average overall could be considered, Ms. Quinlan said that had been discussed. They decided students would need to be recommended and carrying an 85 average in each of their classes to be considered.
“That’s the way it was previously,” she said.
Members of the 85+ Club would be entitled to some special perks, Mr. Brady said. He said junior high staff and administrators are looking to organize a variety of activities for those students.
“This would provide activities and incentives for students for performing well, both in their classes and with student conduct,” he said.
Those could include skiing at the Nicandri Nature Center, beach days, trips to the movie theater and ice cream parties.
“Some of this work would be done during the day, the field trips, and some of it needs to be organized outside of the school day,” Mr. Brady said.
School board members were not asked to act on the request during their latest meeting.
“As we’ve done in the past with some of these requests, the first year they would get it off the ground and work to get buy-in from the staff and from the students,” Mr. Brady said. “Then, if it’s successful, they’d be looking the following year to make it part of our extracurricular activities.”
