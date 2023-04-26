MASSENA — Massena Central High School Spanish Club and biology students have received board of education permission to travel to Costa Rica during the 2024 spring break, from March 29 through April 26.
The school’s French Club will also be heading abroad, but closer to home. They received approval for a trip to Montreal on June 9 this year.
Board of education approval is required for any trips outside the U.S.
Spanish teacher Joseph E. Boyle said they’re coordinating the Costa Rica trip with Courtney McKnight-Bronchetti from Explorica by WorldStrides. He said this would be his fifth trip abroad with the district.
“We’ve been to different places and it’s always been a great, great experience for us,” he said. “Costa Rica is of course in Central America. It’s probably the most traveled country in the world for students.”
The trip includes a visit to Arenal Volcano National Park, Lake Arenal kayaking tour, hanging bridges excursion, hot springs visit, horseback ride, visits to Monteverde landmarks, canopy zip line tour, visit to the Santa Elena Biological Reserve, free time at the beach in Coastal Cuntarenas, an optional visit to a crocodile safari, a guided visit to Manuel Antonio National Park, a Sarchi craft village visit, and optional folklore evening.
“It’s kind of an outdoorsy trip,” Mr. Boyle said. “It’s a great experience for kids to get out and touch things and see things, horseback riding, kayaking, climbing a volcano, zip lining, planting a tree, listening to folklore in an evening setting, crocodile safaris. There’s a lot of things to do.”
The cost is $2,941 for students and individuals under 23 years old and $3,426 for ages 23 and up.
“This is probably the most affordable trip I’ve ever taken. It’s under $3,000 a person,” he said, noting there were also incentives for early sign-up. “So there’s a chance to have $200 off and those kind of things.”
He said a couple of years ago, the Spanish Department looked at the French Department “and was kind of bummed because they hadn’t traveled in a while. So, we decided, hey, let’s do a combined trip to France and Spain, and it was outstanding. We really enjoyed that. We called that our kind of like an art tour, and we saw some world class art.”
This year, Mr. Boyle said, they decided to plan a combined trip between the Spanish Club and biology students.
“Costa Rica is a treasure trove of biological diversity. It’s the most biologically diverse country probably in the Western Hemisphere. Maybe that’s not true, but it’s close to being true if it’s not true,” he said.
Biology teacher Jodi LaGarry has been working with Mr. Boyle and will be a participant on the trip.
“We feel we’ll have plenty of students to even probably require another chaperone in addition to that. But, at a minimum, it would be the two of us and she’ll be kind of representing the biology side and we represent the Spanish side, so that would be really great. She’s very enthusiastic and full of energy for that,” Mr. Boyle said.
He said the trip includes a code of conduct for travel which spells out what would happen if a student caused issues during the visit.
“It’s not a district document, per se, but it is a department document, something I’ve maintained that was inherited. I’ve added to it and I’ve tweaked it. It’s a very important document to protect the students and the staff from problems,” he said. “Let’s say a student decided to do something crazy and we needed to send them home. This document makes it very clear that the loss and the expense of that is on the parent. They have to agree to that.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.