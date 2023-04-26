Massena Central High School Spanish Club and biology students have received board of education permission to travel to Costa Rica during the 2024 spring break, from March 29 through April 26. Photo by Luis Quintero

MASSENA — Massena Central High School Spanish Club and biology students have received board of education permission to travel to Costa Rica during the 2024 spring break, from March 29 through April 26.

The school’s French Club will also be heading abroad, but closer to home. They received approval for a trip to Montreal on June 9 this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.