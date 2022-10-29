MASSENA — The timeline is set to have a new Massena Central School superintendent on board.
That person will replace Patrick H. Brady, who announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His contract with the district expires on June 30. Mr. Brady will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
The district’s board of education has retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring Mr. Brady to the district in 2015 and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.
The board met with Mr. Pole for their initial session Wednesday night, and he shared the tentative timeline that would have a new superintendent on board by July 1.
Under that timeline, the content of the vacancy announcement would be finalized by Nov. 11; the vacancy announcement would be printed and sent out by Nov. 25; candidates would have until Jan. 6 to submit applications; a finalized list of candidates would be submitted to the school board by Jan. 27 following reference checks and preliminary interviews; the school board would complete the first round of interviews by Feb. 10; finalist interviews would be completed by Feb. 24; the position would be offered to the successful candidate by March 3, and the candidate would be appointed by April 14.
Board members agreed to interview the first round of candidates on Jan. 3 and Feb. 1 and 2. The finalist interviews will be held Feb. 7, 8 and 9.
“What this timeline does is outline a pretty traditional approach to a superintendent search. It’s very similar to the one that was used when Pat was hired. It’s one that I have used in most cases and is one that works pretty well. But, the thing you’ll hear me say a number of times is this is your search. I’m here to help you,” Mr. Pole said.
He said the first step is to let others know the position is open. That can be done through a number of avenues, including electronic media, ad placement and direct mailings.
“Most districts still, and I think it’s a good idea, continue to publish a paper brochure that gets mailed in most cases to all 700 school districts in New York state, to the 37 BOCES (Boards of Cooperative Educational Services) in New York state, to colleges and universities in the Northeast who certify school district administrators,” he said. “Hopefully by Nov. 11 we can have the content finalized and ready to be sent to the printer.”
He said it would take another couple of weeks to stuff envelopes and mail the brochure out, which would take until about Thanksgiving, and the application period is usually five to six weeks.
“Once the brochures are ready and go out somewhere near the middle to end of November, we would set a deadline for the receipt of applications of I’m suggesting somewhere around Jan. 6. That would be six weeks,” Mr. Pole said.
He said he’ll then need time to ensure the candidates have the proper certification and have submitted all the required paperwork, as well as have time to perform reference checks. That would take the calendar to around Jan. 27.
“For those candidates who I believe are ready for consideration, I actually do one-on-one interviews with those candidates. When I come to you, I would say based on my experiences of the 10 or 12 applications that we got, these are the five or six who I think are the most ready to be the superintendent in Massena,” he said.
Mr. Pole said the five or six candidates would traditionally be invited for a first round of interviews with the board, usually lasting an hour to an hour and a half. Then the board would identify three finalists who are traditionally invited back to spend a full day in the district and take part in meetings with stakeholder committees.
“At that point you are ready, really to pick your superintendent,” Mr. Pole said. “Then, we need to allow time to finalize a contract, offer the contract to the candidate and then we have to negotiate the contract with the candidate. You should have a handshake on an employment agreement with the candidate before you actually appoint them.”
The person then would need to provide 60 to 90 days notice to their employer if they work outside of the Massena Central School District before they could begin.
Mr. Pole said this would be the 86th superintendent search he has conducted during his career in education and as a consultant following retirement.
“Hopefully working together we can put a good search process together that you’re comfortable with and that ends up with Massena getting a quality superintendent,” he said.
Board President Paul A. Haggett asked if Mr. Pole had seen searches where it was difficult to find a candidate.
“I would say the last five to 10 years have been different, and they’ve been different in a way that there are just far fewer applicants. The last five to 10 years the job has been, are we able to generate five or six quality people for the board to talk to. The job is very different than it used to be, and there just aren’t as many people that want to be superintendents. It’s just the reality of it,” Mr. Pole said.
