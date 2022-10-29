Massena begins search for new superintendent

Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady welcomes families to the district’s Ready 4 School event at the Massena Central High School gym. The search is now underway to replace Mr. Brady, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The timeline is set to have a new Massena Central School superintendent on board.

That person will replace Patrick H. Brady, who announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His contract with the district expires on June 30. Mr. Brady will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.

