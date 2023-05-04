MASSENA — As the search continues for a new Massena Central School District superintendent, three school board candidates weighed in on what qualities they would like to see during a meet-the-candidates forum.
Patrick H. Brady, who was an audience member at the forum, has announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, and the search is underway to find his replacement. Five candidates are scheduled to meet with the district’s board of education for the initial interview process on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Zachary Monroe, Joyce Giroux and Kayla Lalonde, who are running for two available seats on the board of education during the May 16 election, shared their thoughts about a new superintendent’s qualities.
Mr. Monroe said leadership is important.
“I think the culture of any type of environment, whether it’s a school, whether it’s a workplace, starts at the top. The tone and the culture that sit at the top trickles down to the administration, to the rest of the faculty, and then from there to the students,” Mr. Monroe said. “So, somebody who has a background in leadership and has experience demonstrating a strong culture and motivating culture, both empowering as well, I think is important.”
He said communication is also critical.
“I don’t think any board member wants to be blindsided by any type of issue that’s both negative and positive by somebody in the community. I think you want to hear about both sides of things, not only just for board of education members, but also the community at large — parents, teachers, faculty,” he said.
Mr. Monroe said the new superintendent should have a strong background in education, passion and a familiarity with the north country.
“It may be Massena in particular because we have a lot of different socio economics in our community. So, you have to understand the state of this community to understand some of the work that needs to be done as well,” he said.
“It would be great if it were someone from at least the north country because I think some of our concerns are rather specific,” she said. “There’s been a lot of change in the community since I’ve been here. It’s not the same Massena. We had three plants. We had different socio economic groups. So, it would be wonderful if it were someone from the north country, not that it needs to be, but who was familiar and could get right into the feel of the culture of the community.”
Leadership is also important, according to Mrs. Giroux, who is principal at Trinity Catholic School.
“I think when you’re on the top, you really have to listen to people. You can’t always agree with their concerns, but you can listen, kind of file it away a little bit, and then come back to it later,” she said. “As a leader, I know one thing that I was taught. You don’t come in and just change everything. Luckily, when I went into the principal’s position, I had already been in this school for 24 years at that point. So, I knew the culture of the school and it was an easy transition. But, somebody just coming in as a superintendent, I think it takes a lot of observing and not changing everything right away, and then offering some fresh ideas.”
Mrs. Lalonde said the new superintendent should be “passionate about the children in school, and willing to listen to issues that are coming around.”
“Not brushing things off as, ‘Oh, it’s only happening to one person or it’s not affecting the whole.’ If it affects one, it affects everyone eventually,” she said. “Just be very open-minded and straightforward with the parents.”
