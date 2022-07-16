MASSENA — For the first time, the Massena Central School District Board of Education is evaluating its performance and setting its goals, which would be separate from the district’s goals for the 2022-23 school year.
Board President Paul A. Haggett asked board members to complete a self-evaluation using a program called SuperEval, which can be used to help boards determine key areas of focus and improvement.
Each board member completes a self-evaluation and that data is then collated for analysis. The board can review the responses by collective average, individual board member, the highest-rated competencies and the lowest-rated competencies. Then, based on the self-evaluation data, the board develops goals and is able to document the progress being made toward those goals.
“Once all of the evaluations are done, SuperEval will consolidate everything into a single evaluation that we can study and ponder over a few weeks and have a look at our strengths and weaknesses as a board, which will lead to hopefully some great discussion at our board retreat,” Mr. Haggett said during last week’s reorganizational meeting.
He encouraged board members to continue working on the self-evaluation and have it completed by the end of next week.
“I have noticed that there are several of you who have begun working on the self-evaluation using SuperEval. I would like to ask the seven veteran board members to finish your evaluation by July 22,” Mr. Haggett said.
New board members Susan B. Lambert and Daniel J. Tusa, who were sworn in during the meeting, are not participating in the self-evaluation process this year.
The board tentatively set Aug. 27 for its board retreat. Last year’s retreat was held at the Nicandri Nature Center, and Mr. Haggett said this year’s would be in a different location within the district’s boundaries.
“The agenda would be to review and discuss consolidated evaluation data from our board self-evaluation. I would like to identify three or four, or so goals for the board to set for the coming school year. That would probably be different from the district goals that the administrative team come up with,” he said.
The full-day retreat will include lunch and may also include a half day of facilitated training by a representative from the New York State School Boards Association using a similar format used during last year’s retreat.
