MASSENA — The village of Massena has approved a 10% property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers, the Massena Town Board will hold a public hearing on the exemption at 1 p.m. Monday, and now the Massena Central School Board of Education is being asked to also consider it.
The school board has set a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 16 to take comments before being asked to approve the exemption.
If it is approved, the 10% exemption on school tax bills would apply to any volunteer firefighter or ambulance worker who lives within the school district’s boundaries, which includes the town and village of Massena, the town of Louisville, and portions of the towns of Brasher and Norfolk.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul had signed legislation that permits any local government to provide a real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers who have served a minimum of two years. The law took effect immediately and can now be implemented.
Real Property Tax Law 466-a allows for an exemption of up to 10% of the assessed valuation of the primary residence of volunteer firefighters and/or volunteer ambulance workers. The property must be owned by the individual, it must be the person’s primary residence, and the individual must reside in the jurisdiction served by the fire department or ambulance company.
In addition, if authorized by the local government, the new law provides that any enrolled member who accrues more than 20 years of active service is eligible to receive the 10% exemption for life as long as the property remains the volunteer’s primary residence.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said he was approached by Massena Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller about the school board also offering the exemption. Previously, the exemption was a maximum of $3,000 and was only provided by the village of Massena.
“The exemption does not lower the district’s taxable assessed value, but rather spreads the loss due to exemption over the rest of the of the tax base,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. Miller was present for the school board’s latest meeting, and he stressed the importance of the exemption. He said volunteerism had dropped 3% to 4% annually across the United States, and the Massena Volunteer Fire Department was not immune to the trend.
“Our charter is 63. We only have 50 members right now,” he said. “It’s crucial that we continue to recruit and retain the people that we have. We work hard at recruiting. As a matter of fact, right now we’re interviewing somebody. Hopefully they’ll be on board next Monday.”
He said the tax exemption would be a tool they could use to tell members, “Here’s a little something for everything you do.”
“What do they do? New York state says within the first two years they have to spend 140 hours just to become a basic firefighter,” Mr. Miller said. “Then, you have to do everything that we want them to do, meaning they have to meet 20% of their fires. So, if we have 500 calls, they have to meet 20% of that. They have to meet our in-house training. They have to make the meetings so that we communicate and we’re all on the same page. So, they have a lot to do.”
He said he was asked if individuals will join just to receive the exemption.
“No, because they have to follow our bylaws, and our bylaws are strict and they have to meet them. If they do not meet them, they’re put on probation for a year,” he said. “If they don’t meet them again, they’re removed. So, we have parameters in place so that we will not get members jumping on board just to get this tax exemption.”
Board President Paul A. Haggett said he believed the exemption was necessary, but the board would not be able to act on it until March.
“I think conceptually this is a great idea. It’s been something that’s needed. It’s something that gives people who give themselves a little something back,” he said. “This is not on our agenda for action tonight. Even if it were on the agenda tonight, I personally wouldn’t be in favor of having a vote on it tonight because we just haven’t had enough time to look at it and really consider it.”
Mr. Miller said that wasn’t a problem, as long as the board agreed to approve it and they could use that as an incentive to recruit and retain members.
“I would ask that you guys continue to move on it as quickly as possible so that we can tell our future members and our members currently that, ‘Hey, they passed it. We’re going to get it in for 2023 or 2024, whatever it is.’ We’ll get those forms all set up. We’ll have them all ready to submit to the tax assessor. I understand that and I appreciate all the effort that you’re willing to push it forward,” he said.
