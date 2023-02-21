Massena Central mulls tax exemption

The Massena Central School Board of Education has been asked to consider providing a 10% property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. They’ll consider it following a public hearing on March 16. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village of Massena has approved a 10% property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers, the Massena Town Board will hold a public hearing on the exemption at 1 p.m. Monday, and now the Massena Central School Board of Education is being asked to also consider it.

The school board has set a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 16 to take comments before being asked to approve the exemption.

