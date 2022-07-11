MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Board of Education meetings have been livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel since March 2020, but those days may be coming to an end.
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions were placed on the number of people who could be present at indoor gatherings. Because of those limits, the board had met via Zoom. Those sessions, like the current meetings, were streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, with the capability for the public to interact.
The meetings are now open to the public in person, but the district has continued to offer the streaming option at wdt.me/z6S5UX, where the meetings are also available for viewing later.
The majority of the in-person meetings are attended by administrators, representatives from the IBI Group and C&S Companies to update the status of the current capital project, and occasional guest speakers.
Now, board President Paul A. Haggett said, it’s time to consider whether they want to continue offering that option.
“One of the items that I wanted to bring up is the future of livestreaming and recording of board of education meetings. We’re pretty wide open as to what we can do according to some information that Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick H. Brady) compiled for us,” he said during Thursday’s meeting.
He said many schools in the region are not livestreaming or recording their meetings like Massena has been doing.
The Watertown City School District board recently considered dropping the livestream of its meetings, but reversed course after hearing from the public, which maintained interest in the publicly available stream.
“I think there may be some opinions as to whether that’s a good practice to continue or whether we should not do that any more. I’m just wondering if there are any opinions on the idea of livestreaming or recording our meetings for later viewing,” Mr. Haggett said.
Board member Timothy J. Hayes said that based on the small number of people who typically view the livestreams, that isn’t as important as having some type of recording of the meeting to view later. As of Monday, the latest board of education meeting had 77 views, while the previous board meeting on June 16 has garnered 236 views in three weeks.
“I think having a record of our meetings long term is important,” Mr. Hayes said. “Some type of recording I think would be important to get done just for a lot of times we need to look back. It’s important for our benefit at times of what went on here and other people might ask, ‘I wonder if they talked about that.’ As long as it’s there, I think that’s a big deal, not necessarily live, but some way out there for people to be able to watch.”
Board member Susan B. Lambert, who joined the board this month, agreed. She said some of the candidates for the school board were watching meetings virtually.
“If they had an option to do that at some point like Tim is suggesting, that would be beneficial,” she said.
Mr. Haggett said the sentiment seemed to be that board members aren’t necessarily in favor of livestreaming.
“I guess what I’m hearing is that the recording for later viewing is what is kind of driving this forward. So the livestreaming is not as much of a consideration,” he said.
“It didn’t seem to be from the numbers,” Mr. Hayes said.
“I was surprised at how few were watching live and also surprised at how many total views,” Mr. Haggett said. “So I guess we’ll have to work on a strategy for making that happen. We’ll report back on that later on.”
