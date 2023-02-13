MASSENA — What can and can’t be placed on the John Story Trail around the Massena Central High School campus?
That’s a question a school board member posed to fellow board members.
“If people want to put something on the trail … is there something that we’re looking for to make it allowable? What are they looking to provide for us to make it more justifiable for us to say yes? They don’t want to put all the time in providing something if they don’t know what the criteria are,” Timothy J. Hayes said.
He said there is a procedure for requesting that something, such as a memorial tree or bench, be placed on the trail. But, he added, there is no list of what is or isn’t acceptable.
“They don’t know what’s allowable and what’s not allowed. They just know that it has to be approved,” he said.
Board member Kevin F. Perretta said he believes the criteria includes what was already on the trail and how hard it would be to maintain.
“From a maintenance standpoint, I think you’d almost have to go to Greg (Tessier, director of operations) and say, ‘What do we have out there now?’ I think I remember what we discussed before, a lot of the criteria around it became what do we have now and how hard is it for us to maintain? What is the ease of maintenance for them to mow? That was part of the discussion previously,” he said.
Board member Patricia F. Murphy agreed.
“I think they left it open initially. Then, what happened was maintenance crews had to maintain these things, and they were saying, ‘This is like a big problem because mowing around and trimming like that takes more manpower if you have to send somebody out to trim around something,’” she said.
Mr. Perretta said that, while the process is included in a district policy, “there’s nothing that states you can have a flat memorial or whatever. There’s nothing that says what they can do. It just says how they would ask. So, what (Mr. Hayes) is saying is, could we have a menu? You could ask for this or you could ask for this. These are what we have now. Then you need to meet the criteria for that to happen. So, if we had a menu of what’s there, that would be a place to start,” he said.
“I agree with (Mr. Hayes) and Kevin that there should be a list of things that are allowable so that the people would know, ‘OK, I can have a bench.’ We could have a plaque that you can mow over and not to have to have maintenance. We can allow certain trees or not certain trees to make it more clear for people who want to put memorials,” Ms. Murphy said.
Board member Susan B. Lambert agreed that they need some guidelines, based on a complaint she had received.
“This person said to me, ‘Well, they approved this, but they wouldn’t approve this for us.’ So, is it all or nothing? Are we still allowing plaques because I know when it came up in facilities (committee), we looked at other ways the person could be honored. I hear people say it is inconsistent and it’s not fair,” she said.
“I don’t know that it’s not fair. It’s just misunderstood,” Mr. Perretta said.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady pointed to Policy 3725 for guidance.
“One of the statements in there is, ‘priority will be given to items which also benefit students or others in the community,’ such as benches and scoreboards,” he said. “People want to put memorials there for various people and class items, but eventually you get a lot of items out there and it becomes really challenging. So, we’ve kind of moved away from just putting objects there to something that would benefit students, and that was an intentional shift. That’s a shift that some are still struggling with.”
Mr. Brady said there was recently a request to put a memorial bench on the John Story Trail.
“What the facilities committee recommended was why can’t we buy a bench that we need for the soccer field and put a memorial plaque on there? The family was happy with that and we’re in the process of doing that,” he said. “You can put together kind of a menu of things, but there may be nuances in it that the facilities committee needs to look at and decide whether they want it or not.”
