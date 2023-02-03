MASSENA — With the 2022-23 school year at its midpoint, Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady updated board of education members on the status of this year’s district goals.
The board adopted the district goals in August.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
MASSENA — With the 2022-23 school year at its midpoint, Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady updated board of education members on the status of this year’s district goals.
The board adopted the district goals in August.
“These goals align with our strategic plan, including our vision, ‘We aspire to be a leading educational community that values diversity and prepares students to meet today’s goals and tomorrow’s opportunities,’” he said. “They cover many key areas such as student achievement, social emotional learning, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), capital project, ELA (English language arts) and math intervention, student attendance, special education, and many more.”
His presentation was color-coded to indicate what has been accomplished.
“You’ve been hearing updates at each of our meetings about various district goals. You can see each of the administrators has a different color underneath their responsibility. We’ve been doing that for several years now so you can kind of get a sense of where we are in meeting those goals,” Mr. Brady said.
He said there was much work being done by the district’s intervention staff to create “consistent progress monitoring.”
“The district has made a major commitment to providing intervention staff for supporting students who struggle with ELA and math, particularly a lot of work on writing,” he said.
Mr. Brady said administrators and Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, have provided professional development on “The Writing Revolution,” which provides teachers with an evidence-based and proven instructional methodology, the Hochman Method. The methodology rests on explicit, carefully sequenced instruction, building from sentences to compositions.
Attendance is also at the forefront of district goals, using attendance committees and campaigns to encourage students to come to school.
“Now that the pandemic is hopefully in the rear view mirror, attendance had become an issue. We’re re-energizing these attendance committees to try to get students to be in school. This is a struggle. Then, we hit the flu and all those bugs that we ran into here the last month or so, which has impacted it as well as COVID. But, there’s a lot of work being done to keep students in school,” Mr. Brady said.
Work is also being done on a pre-vocation program for students.
“It’s a bridging program at the high school,” he said.
The new program for freshmen and sophomores works to prepare those students for possible attendance at the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services’s career and technical education center as juniors.
Mr. Brady said board members would receive more information on that program during their February meeting.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter/Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.