Massena schools to look at rules for paid club advisers

Counselor Robert Jordan leads students through Link Crew exercises prior to the start of a recent school year. Massena school board member Kevin F. Perretta wonders if paid extracurricular advisers have any requirements in writing that they must meet during the year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education has approved a number of paid extracurricular appointments, but one board member wondered if there was any written “minimums” for those positions.

Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said all of the appointed advisers are expected to identify at the beginning of the year how many students they anticipate will participate in the activity, how many hours they expect to spend on the activity, and what type of sub-activities are projected. The actual information is included in an end-of-year report.

