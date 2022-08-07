MASSENA — The Massena Central School District Board of Education has approved a number of paid extracurricular appointments, but one board member wondered if there was any written “minimums” for those positions.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said all of the appointed advisers are expected to identify at the beginning of the year how many students they anticipate will participate in the activity, how many hours they expect to spend on the activity, and what type of sub-activities are projected. The actual information is included in an end-of-year report.
“I think if you look at it overall, what you see is a pattern of the club advisers doing a good job bouncing back from a lot of the adversity that they faced over the last couple of years. It was particularly tough during the hybrid pandemic year when it was difficult to have clubs and after-school programs,” Mr. Brady said. “We are fortunate to provide a wide variety of activities for kids after school, and that’s been expanding with the Raider Academy this year as well.”
Board member Kevin F. Perretta asked if any specific requirements had been put in writing for the extracurricular advisers.
“Is there an expectations structure that’s written somewhere for any given extracurricular that identifies the minimums that are required? Is there an administrative structure, oversight where someone who was overseeing these individuals knows that these are the different metrics that have to be done for this extracurricular, whatever it may be? It seems like with any given individual, there could be a lot of latitude based on what any one person does or doesn’t do,” Mr. Perretta said.
He said a staff member would be advised, “You’re going to get this stipend and you’re going to do this extracurricular and these are the minimum criteria that we expect.”
“I was just curious if there’s anything that’s actually codified as such anywhere,” he said.
“If you’re asking if there’s like a job description for an extracurricular adviser — not that I’ve seen. I’ve never seen a formal job description so to speak for any of the advisers,” high school Principal Alan C. Oliver said.
Mr. Perretta suggested it was worth consideration.
“I think if we have a point of actually putting it in writing, you stop any ambiguities down the road,” he said.
Mr. Brady said that, like Mr. Oliver, he wasn’t aware of anything in writing.
“I guess I would reach out to some of our colleagues and see if anybody has as we often do,” he said.
