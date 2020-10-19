MASSENA — Massena Central School Board members have been presented with three new policies for a first review, each of them COVID-related, but one of them has a board member concerned.
The policies were written by Erie 1 BOCES, which works with more than 375 school districts across New York state to develop and maintain board-adopted policy and administrative manuals that can be approved as written or with modifications specific to each district.
Paul Haggett, chairman of the district’s Policy Committee, said one of the policies deals with “teacher accommodations,” allowing them to teach remotely with the approval of the superintendent. He said Randal Freiman, president of the Massena Federation of Teachers, had reviewed the policies.
“No serious questions were raised,” he said.
Board member Kevin Perretta, however, shared his concern about teachers working remotely. While permission for full-time, part-time or short-time remote teaching can be granted by Superintendent Patrick Brady, Mr. Perretta suggested the school board should be made aware of the change “for accountability” since it was a change in working conditions.
“We should be aware,” he said.
Mr. Brady said it was up to board members if they wanted to change the policy provided by Erie 1 BOCES.
“We didn’t have this policy. It was created by Erie 1. They send it out to all of their school districts because they feel this is the best practice. The board has the ability to make changes to it if they want to. This is a recommendation from Erie 1,” he said.
The board was asked to approve the first reading of the policy during Thursday’s meeting and would be asked to approve it during its next meeting in November. Mr. Brady said that any changes right now would require the policy to go back to a first reading again rather than approval in November.
“So you would have to make the decision tonight whether the board accepts the change,” he said.
Other board members did not support Mr. Perretta’s proposed change. Loren Fountaine suggested such a move would be micromanaging Mr. Brady’s position.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said.
“All we ask for is notification, that we are made aware,” Mr. Perretta said.
Mr. Haggett said one area that wasn’t covered in the three policies was the use of emergency snow days since students now have the ability to learn remotely from their homes.
“There’s a lot of discussion now that we are able to pivot rather quickly to remote learning, that snow days may be a thing of the past,” he said.
He said Mr. Brady had looked into the issue and recommended keeping the current closure policy in place “rather than doing anything different “ with the new policies.
The state Education Department had announced in September a one-year pilot program that would allow school districts across the state to turn snow days into remote learning days if they desired. The pilot program would allow districts to provide “continuity of instruction on what would otherwise be a day of school closure due to a snow emergency,” the department said in a memo to superintendents.
After its one-year test run, the department will review the program to determine whether to continue with it in subsequent school years.
Calendars for both the Jefferson-Lewis and St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services regions include 180 days of instruction, plus seven additional days for emergencies such as snow days.
