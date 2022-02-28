MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board member says he was disappointed that a survey conducted to gauge the student climate at the high school didn’t address the alleged disrespect toward female students.
Robert M. LeBlanc said he had been approached with reports of females being groped and harassed.
“I was disappointed in the December survey that nothing was asked about that subject. So, we still don’t have any data. So, it’s hard for the women to come up and talk about this,” he told board members. “People are coming to me, and they’re telling me that the situation was bad. Girls are afraid to go to the gym to change because they’re afraid of what’s going on in the locker room, and afraid to go to the bathroom because they’re afraid of what’s going on in the bathrooms in the high school. They avoid going to the washroom as much as possible.”
Mr. LeBlanc said another concern he had heard regarded social media postings, where pictures that should have been private were being posted. He didn’t specify the website, but said he had checked it before attending the board’s latest meeting, “and I was surprised to see what I saw.”
Social media had been addressed in the recent survey. When asked about bullying and harassment, more students said they perceive it happening around them than actually experience it, and it’s strongly tied to social media.
“Social media is a huge problem. There’s no other way to say it than that,” high school Principal Alan C. Oliver told board members during a recent meeting. “Far more that happens on the internet than what goes on inside the building.”
Logan Dobbins, the student representative to the Board of Education, said they were aware of and were addressing the social media situation.
“I know personally a lot of those social media accounts were just reported to the Student Affairs Office last week. So, at the moment, they’re trying to take care of those accounts,” he said.
Mr. Dobbins said one of the issues was cell phones.
“Part of the problem is it’s being enforced in the classrooms. So, these students are using the restrooms as a place to use their cell phones because of the cell phone policy. That’s also another reason why you’re seeing an influx of those pictures is because the kids are using them where they’re in a locked space where an administrator cannot come in,” he said.
Board members said situations like Mr. LeBlanc described should be reported to administrators to handle.
“I guess I get a little frustrated sometimes because if it comes to the board before it’s gone to the principals and the superintendent, that’s the wrong route,” Loren J. Fountains said. “I would encourage people to at least try to utilize administration first, and if they feel like they’re not getting anywhere by going to administration first, then address it to the board. It’s tough for me to have these complaints brought forth and they haven’t even been brought to the proper channels if that makes any sense, and it makes it hard to deal with those situations,”
Kevin F. Perretta agreed.
“I think as a board member, it’s our responsibility if people bring things like that to us, that should be one of our first questions,” he said. “Have you brought that through the proper channels within the current chain of command structure at the school to see if that’s being addressed? If they have and it wasn’t done, I guess we have to as a board push them in that direction. I think that’s the best place.”
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said administrators have done their best to investigate any incidents that are brought to their attention.
“I know the administration is aware of some of those things that are going on and have been when students come forward and inform the administration. So, we are aware that there has been some of the activity going on,” he said.
