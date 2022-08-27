MASSENA — A school board member says that, while he supports Massena Central’s threat assessment policy, he’d like to see the term “threat” labeled differently if it involves a student.
Kevin F. Perretta said that if an investigation determines there is no threat, that stigma would still be associated with the student.
“Can we come up with a different term other than threat? Because if it doesn’t in fact turn into anything, it’s just the moniker of it,” he said during a presentation of the district’s safety plan to the board of education. “I support the process. I think it’s a very important thing in our society. Can we call it like a non-academic intervention team or something like that? Something that’s a little bit more benign, but it’s effective.”
Mr. Perretta said he supports the process and “would hope that this sort of intervention occurs long before it’s ever at that level of threat.”
“It’s really about social intervention. I just wanted to put that out there. I was concerned about the terminology,” he said.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady agreed and said they could take a look at the suggestion.
“The purpose of the team is to look at students that may have issues that could lead to a threat and what interventions can you do with them and follow them through,” he said.
“That’s my purpose,” Mr. Perretta said. “Really, if that team is working properly and we put the right resources to bear, hopefully we’ll put that person or student on a better path.”
The district’s Threat Assessment Team is headed by high school Principal Alan C. Oliver, while the District Safety Team is co-chaired by Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane L. Richards Jr. and high school Assistant Principal R. Shane Halladay.
“Part of our job is to review and update the District Safety Plan every year. The plan has been submitted to the board and hopefully you’ve had time to review the plan. This evening is the yearly required public hearing. We have to post it for 30 days on our web page, take any feedback, and then the board will take action on Sept. 22 with whatever modifications need to be made, then officially adopt it and then the plan will be uploaded to the New York State Ed portal on Oct. 1,” Mr. Richards said.
The plan is divided into three sections — general considerations and planning guidelines; general emergency mitigation, prevention and response planning; and response.
“Just as important, each building level has their emergency response team. Each building has their emergency plan, and that’s really where the rubber meets the road. That’s where the nitty gritty lockdown procedures, lockout procedures, keep-out procedures, shelter in place, all of those plans exist. They’re not made public. They’re not in this District Safety Plan because they’re meant to be confidential,” Mr. Richards said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.