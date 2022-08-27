Jefferson Elementary School students exit the building during a safety drill. Massena Central’s board of education is reviewing the District Safety Plan and will be asked to approve it in September. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A school board member says that, while he supports Massena Central’s threat assessment policy, he’d like to see the term “threat” labeled differently if it involves a student.

Kevin F. Perretta said that if an investigation determines there is no threat, that stigma would still be associated with the student.

