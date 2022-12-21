Massena seeks public input in choosing superintendent

The Massena Central School District Board of Education is seeking community input on the qualities they believe an individual should have to replace Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has told a consultant what qualities they’d like to see in a new superintendent. Now, the board is looking for the community’s input.

The board has retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring current Superintendent Patrick H. Brady to the district in 2015 and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.

