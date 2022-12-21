MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education has told a consultant what qualities they’d like to see in a new superintendent. Now, the board is looking for the community’s input.
The board has retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring current Superintendent Patrick H. Brady to the district in 2015 and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.
Mr. Brady has announced his intention to retire from the district at the end of this school year.
He will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena. His contract with the district expires on June 30, 2023.
During a recent meeting with Mr. Pole, he had asked board members to complete a questionnaire that defined what qualities they would like to see in their new superintendent.
Now, it’s time for the community to weigh in. The board is looking for input through an anonymous online survey that’s available on the district’s website, https://www.mcs.k12.ny.us/, through Jan. 8.
“We invite you to assist us in developing a profile of desirable attributes/qualities of this individual. The following questions ask you to rate how important various attributes or characteristics of the next Superintendent are to you. Once the survey period is closed (1/8/2023), a summary of all responses will be compiled and we will use it to help us evaluate the various individuals that have applied,” board members write at the beginning of the five-page survey.
Among the questions, respondents are asked how long they’ve lived in the school district if they’re a resident; how long they’ve worked for the school district if they’re an employee; and what type of stakeholder they are, such as administrator, teacher, support staff, resident without children in the district, parent, member of a community organization, grandparent or guardian, or current school board member.
They’re also asked what they think should be the minimum level of education for the new superintendent.
In addition, the survey asks what prior positions would be most valuable; what specific areas of expertise should have the most bearing on the selection; what specific experiences and skills areas should be most important; and what personal characteristics should be considered when selecting the new superintendent.
The community survey closely resembles questions Mr. Pole had asked board members during their recent meeting. He will use that information to screen potential candidates when he receives their applications, and determine who should be brought to interviews with the school board.
Board members will interview the first round of candidates on Jan. 3 and Feb. 1 and 2. The finalist interviews will be held Feb. 7, 8 and 9.
Plans call for the position to be offered to the successful candidate by March 3, and the candidate would be appointed by April 14.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.