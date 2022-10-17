MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education, like the district, has set its goals for the 2022-23 school year, which board members will be asked to adopt when they meet Thursday night.
Board President Paul A. Haggett said the board conducted a self-evaluation during a recent retreat, using a template provided by the New York State School Boards Association, and the goals were derived from the results of that evaluation.
“It was not intended to be an evaluation of our individual performance as board members, but our performance as a governing body,” Mr. Haggett said.
Among the standards was for the board to develop annual goals that align with the district’s vision. The district’s 2022-23 goals were recently approved by the school board.
“At our retreat, we talked about goal-setting, and I asked for the board of education’s input on establishing a couple of board goals for 2022-23. Based on collective input, I am proposing four goals be adopted this year,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said setting the first goal was “almost a no-brainer” — finding a replacement for Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, whose contract expires June 30. Mr. Brady has said he plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Brady is going to be leaving us and retiring, and I think our top goal this year really needs to be to hire a new superintendent of schools. The objectives sort of outline the methodology which we’ll use to make that happen,” he said.
Under the objectives, the board is engaging a third party educational consultant to assist in the recruitment, vetting and interviewing of candidates. They have retained Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, for the superintendent search. Mr. Pole worked with the school board to bring Mr. Brady to the district in 2015, and also oversaw a “Facility and Grade Organization” study conducted by the district in 2017.
The board will participate in two rounds of interviews with candidates and will hire someone by no less than a seven-vote super majority. They will approve an initial contract with the successful candidate by April 30 under the objectives.
The second goal is to increase community engagement by creating more opportunities for parents and other stakeholders to provide input on issues facing the district.
“What we talked about at the retreat was the idea of doing some parent surveys, some community surveys. The district already surveys the students on school climate. So, just giving our community and our parents some opportunity for their own input,” Mr. Haggett said.
For a third goal, the board will engage in professional development activities that will broaden members’ knowledge and governance practices.
“We would be encouraged to attend School Boards Association-sponsored events to put more tools in our toolkit, as well as other in-person or virtual training. That could be through NYSSBA, Rural Schools Association, National School Boards Association, and whenever they do a training of some kind, they share takeaways with the rest of the board,” he said.
The final goal is for the board to work on improving effectiveness “by collaborating on the creation of reference materials that will streamline board operating procedures.”
“This was my personal contribution to this,” Mr. Haggett said. “The board will create a handbook for board members that synopsizes the major duties and responsibilities of members of the board of education. That, to my mind, would help with on-boarding new members as well as giving sort of a quick reference guide for everyone on board.”
