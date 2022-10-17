Massena school board to adopt goals for 2022-23

Massena Central School District clerk Ashley Snyder swears in Paul A. Haggett as president of the board of education in July. The board has since held a retreat and developed four goals for the 2022-23 school year. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Central School Board of Education, like the district, has set its goals for the 2022-23 school year, which board members will be asked to adopt when they meet Thursday night.

Board President Paul A. Haggett said the board conducted a self-evaluation during a recent retreat, using a template provided by the New York State School Boards Association, and the goals were derived from the results of that evaluation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.