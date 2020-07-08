MASSENA — Massena Central School Board of Education members will be asked to make some rate changes when they meet on Thursday for their reorganizational meeting.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said board members will be asked to approve changes in substitute pay, mileage reimbursement, tuition rates and school lunch prices, some of which they have no control over.
Substitute pay for maintenance/operations, teacher aides, food service and bus monitors would increase from $12 an hour to $12.75. The rate for clerical substitutes would increase from $12.75 an hour to $13.50. Rates for bus driver substitutes would increase from $16 an hour to $16.50.
Uncertified teacher substitutes would receive $100 a day, up from $95, while certified/experienced teacher substitutes would receive $110 a day, up from $105. The rate for long-term certified teacher substitutes would increase from $150 a day to $155, and the rate for long-term uncertified teacher substitutes would increase from $120 a day to $125.
Uncertified teacher assistant substitutes would see an increase from $90 a day to $95, while certified teachers substituting as a teacher assistant would be paid $110 a day, up from $105.
Rates for licensed practical nurses filling in as a substitute nurse would increase from $90 a day to $95, and the rate for registered nurses would increase from $105 a day to $110. Home tutors would see an increase from $17.50 an hour to $20.
Mr. Brady said the proposed increases are based largely on the rise in minimum wage from $11.80 an hour to $12.50.
“Attracting a great pool of teacher substitutes was also a factor in that rate increase,” he said.
School lunch prices would increase by 10 cents under the proposal. The cost at the elementary schools would be $2.55, while the junior high and high school rates would be $2.65. Reduced price breakfast and lunch would remain at 25 cents, and full student price for breakfast would remain at $1.20.
Mr. Brady said the increase is dictated by the requirements of the Healthy and Hunger Free Kids Act, which requires school districts to raise lunch prices to close the gap between the revenues gained for paid meals versus free meal revenues. Districts are required to raise the price of paid lunches over time so they meet the cost of production.
“The general idea is that pricing for paid lunches is below the cost of production which effectively increases federal subsidies for higher income children because federal funds intended for free and reduced price lunches are being used to help fill in the gap between what a paid lunch costs and what the school receives for it,” he said.
Non-resident tuition rates which are set by the state Education Department will be lower in 2020-21. The rate would be $870 for grades kindergarten to six, down from $1,243 in 2019-20, and $4,016 for grades seven through 12, down from $4,288 in 2019-20.
The Internal Revenue Service rate for mileage reimbursement, which is adjusted every Dec. 31, is .575 a mile, down from .58 a mile in 2019.
The rate for school physician services, which are contracted through Massena Hospital, will remain the same — $45,000 per year.
