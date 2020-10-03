MASSENA — Site work is nearly complete at Nightengale Elementary School and J.W. Leary Junior High School as part of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.
And, officials say, they’re still in good shape financially as they prepare to send the project’s phase two documents to the state Education Department for review and approval.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, told Board of Education members that they had budgeted $28.9 million for the current phase one work, and the current estimated cost is $18.9 million. Phase two, which will take place in the summers of 2021 and 2022, was budgeted for $20.8 million and, at this point, has $30.8 million available.
Dow Electric, Inc. had been awarded the general construction work for $499,402. Electrical construction work had been awarded to Perras Construction Services, Inc. for $629,705. Roofing construction is being done by Elmer W. Davis, Inc. for $3,754,700. Site work construction had been awarded to Perras Excavating, Inc. for $9,631,000. AAC Contracting, Inc. had been awarded the asbestos abatement contract for $479,000. The total of all contracts was $14,993,807.
Rob Gray from C&S Companies, the construction management firm, said they were also in good financial shape with changes in the scope of the project.
He said there have been 22 contract changes in the scope of the work. They allocated $632,000 for those changes and so far have spent less than $200,000. He said they knew there would be changes, so those were built into the contracts.
“While we are trending to be under contract costs with allowances, we still have summer 2021 work to finish. I can’t see too many big surprises,” he said.
Mr. Gray said the project was on schedule overall. However, there were a couple of areas that were behind schedule, he said. Among them was roof work that was scheduled to be completed this summer, but started late and will need to be rolled over into summer 2021.
Contractors are replacing roofs at Jefferson and Madison elementary schools this summer, and roof work is scheduled for Nightengale Elementary School and the high school as part of phase two.
As work continues on phase one, Mr. Bernhauer said they’re continuing to prepare documents for SED approval, ensuring they have all of the proposed activities listed in the document. The timeline calls for the plan to be submitted at the end of October, and they would go out for bids in December or January and be ready for the construction season in June.
Board member Kevin Perretta, who chairs the district’s Facilities Committee, wanted to ensure that air conditioning for every school building would be included, and that’s still under investigation.
“When it’s 90 degrees, it’s going to be a lot more comfortable wearing a mask when it’s air conditioned,” he said.
Mr. Bernhauer said they were continuing to review the request prior to the next Facilities Committee meeting.
“We also want to couple that with what would be the effect on the district’s annual utility bill. We’re still working on that,” he said.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said that, when they decided what to include in the project, they separated the items in priorities one through three, with priority one being the most important and addressing health, safety and security.
“Air conditioning ended up on that priority three list partly because of the cost of it,” he said. “As Ed pointed out, there’s a longer-term factor we have to look at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.