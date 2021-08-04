MASSENA — Two new social workers, 14 new teacher assistants, nine new teacher aides, two new elementary school teachers, junior high department chairs and elementary grade level leaders were among the 111 personnel actions approved by the Massena Central School Board of Education this week.
“We want to make sure that they let their other employers know and we can start September with a full slate of staff,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said the social workers, Athena Curley and Charity Shoen, were added using federal stimulus funds. They will be supporting student mental health needs and will work with families to break down barriers that cause students to not come to school or that leave them feeling disconnected to school.
In a survey of parents on how the district could best use federal stimulus funding, the top choice was to provide academic support and interventions during the day for students who were struggling to meet the standards, particularly math and English language arts. The second top choice was to address student mental health and social emotional learning.
“We’re meeting those two goals. What the parents were looking for was increased support for students who struggle to meet the standards, and also their mental health needs,” Mr. Brady said.
He said with the addition of the social workers, as well as a new director of educational support services in former Madison Elementary School Principal Danielle Chapman, they’ll be addressing the concerns of the parents.
“These two social workers collaborate very closely with our community schools director in the work that Kristin (Colarusso-Martin) is doing. They’ll be working with her on a variety of supports for our students and families,” he said. “These efforts will definitely improve parent engagement. There will be more reaching out to parents.”
Efforts to reach out to families started last year, “but I think adding the social workers will be an essential piece of that,” Mr. Brady said.
During this week’s meeting, the school board members also approved a resolution to hire three additional teacher aides. One will be at Jefferson Elementary School and two will be at the high school. He said the addition is a result of decisions made by the district’s Committee on Special Education to meet particular student needs in the classrooms.
“Any student with disabilities has an Individual Education Plan. The Committee on Special Education, which includes a parent, teachers, administrators and counselors, will decide whether a student would benefit by having an aide. Sometimes they’re one-to-one aides. Those are usually for students who have significant issues either academically or emotionally. Or it could be a shared aide, where one aide is shared between two or three students,” Mr. Brady said.
“Providing an aide is usually a bit of a last resort,” he said. “We want students to develop independent skills. So that’s taken into consideration, and our hope is that they’re able to use an aide for a shorter period of time and then be able to be more independent. That’s the ultimate goal.”
The teacher aides who were appointed this week included Paula Torrey, Marsha Rafter, Misty Seaver and Meghan Prashaw at Nightgengale Elementary School; Ashley Ploof and Kesha French at Madison Elementary School; and Andrea Post, Nora Vice and Brandee Thompson at Jefferson Elementary School.
Teacher assistants who were appointed included Darlene Bourdeau, Lisa Laughman, Nikki Arney, Brittany Murtagh, Ysabella Miller and Anna Snell at Nightengale Elementary School; Cammie D’Souza, Emily Waite, Meagan Spencer and Jenny LaShomb at Madison Elementary School; and Shanley Burke, Kim McGregor, Gabrielle Miller and Bethany Booth at Jefferson Elementary School.
