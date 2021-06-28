MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has reached an agreement on a new contract with the Massena Federation of Teachers, which covers the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
“I’m pleased that we were able to reach a two-year deal with the teacher’s association,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
The Massena Federation of Teachers voted on and approved the two-page Memorandum of Agreement on June 11, and the district’s board of education approved it during their meeting the following week.
Under the terms of the agreement between the district and teacher’s union, members will receive a 3% raise for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3.25% raise for the 2021-22 school year. Teaching assistants will receive a 2.75% pay raise for the 2021-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
One step will be added to the salary schedule with an effective start date of July 1, 2021.
The agreement also includes no raise in 2020-21 for extracurricular assignments, but a 2% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
It also addresses recognition for long-term substitutes.
”Long-term substitutes are to be classified as ‘at will’ employees and will not have any contractual rights or benefits other than being a member of the federation and NYSUT (New York State United Teachers) for the limited purpose of the employee qualifying for NYSUT provided benefits. The District reserves all rights to the hiring, firing, wage, and all other conditions of employment for the long-term substitutes. Long-term substitutes shall have no grievance rights under this contract,” it reads.
They are, however, eligible for the federation’s dental plan at no cost to the district.
A section covering health insurance benefits for spouses of unit members is eliminated from the Memorandum of Agreement. It reads:
“The spouse of a unit member who is eligible for health insurance or retiree health insurance from his/her current or previous employer (outside of the St. Lawrence/Lewis BOCES Consortium) must enroll and elect primary coverage in his/her plan for himself/herself. Spouses of members eligible for Health Insurance coverage in retirement are not required to enroll if the plan offered allows eligibility deferment. Non election of the employee-sponsored health plan will make said spouse ineligible for coverage under the unit member’s plan. The spouse may participate in the union member’s plan by paying 100% of the premium equivalent for such coverage.”
The agreement runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022, but can be opened for negotiations for a new agreement through written notice “at any time subsequent to January 1, 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.