MASSENA — Raider the Chatbot is out and about, sending timely reminders, information and tips on how to help promote success in school to families in the Massena Central School District, as well answering any questions parents and guardians might have.
AllHere’s chatbot uses two-way texting and an intelligent knowledge base to communicate with families and students and reduce staff time.
The chatbot that has been named Raider answers questions about the district. The more it’s used, the smarter it will get. But, if Raider doesn’t know an answer, the question will be forwarded to a human, who will respond within 24 hours. All texts, even those that Raider can’t answer, are reviewed by humans to ensure accuracy and continually improve Raider’s knowledge base.
Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin said Raider hit the street last week, sending a text message to phones of parents and guardians as a means of introduction.
“Parents were into it. We got a lot of really positive responses,” she said.
The response by some parents was, “This is really great. We’re happy you’re doing this,” she said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said Raider is much like Siri and Alexa in answering questions, except that Raider only answers questions about the district and not the current weather or nearest coffee shop. Raider does, however, have the capability to tell jokes.
Raider also sends timely reminders,information and tips to promote success in school. For instance, she said, if a child is absent from school for a few days, Raider will send a text message to the parent or guardian to notify them and ask if there’s anything the district can do.
“It’s a positive, helpful nudge, and also letting parents know” about the absence, Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
She said it’s important that the schools have up-to-date cell phone information to make Raider effective.
“We have to have a cell phone number. If people would like to get texts from Raider, contact the child’s school and make sure they have their cell phone number on file,” she said.
Anyone who doesn’t want to receive any more texts from Raider can text STOP at any time.
Massena is one of 18 schools through the United States, and the only New York school that was awarded a grant to incorporate the artificial intelligence software to support students and families. The district will be using Raider until June at no charge.
“It’s called a grant, but there’s not actually any money associated with it. We’re allowed to use the software for free (until June). It’s subsidized by the National Institute of Health, so if we should decide to buy into it, it’s not expensive. I think it’s going to be good for us. We’re excited about it,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
