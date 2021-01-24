MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has received a $50,000 grant from the No Kid Hungry organization, allowing them to become a food hub and help them address food needs in the district.
“We found out recently that we received the full award of $50,000 from No Kid Hungry to become a nutrition hub. This is a really interesting grant because what I understand is that corporate donors select projects that they want to support. So some corporate donor decided that Massena Central becoming a nutrition hub looked like a great project that they wanted to fund,” Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin said.
In a letter to Superintendent Patrick Brady, Tom Nelson, president and CEO, said the purpose of the grant was “to support your critical work to end childhood hunger, as described in your proposal.”
The district will use grant funding to hire a project coordinator, “who will assess existing food assistance programs and identify barriers to participation for low income families,” the district’s proposal said.
It continued, “The Coordinator will work with school administrators and community agencies to increase participation in food assistance programs. This will be done through increased collaboration among agencies and streamlined communication to low income families with an emphasis on sustainable solutions.”
The grant runs from January until the end of next December, “which is real exciting that it’s going to cross two school years,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
She said they would be partnering with the St. Lawrence Health Initiative, “and we’re going to be working on taking a deep dive into our food access programs.”
Sarah Bentley-Garfinkel, who Ms. Colarusso-Martin said was “the school food and nutrition guru for St. Lawrence County as well as our region,” will be working with the district as a .5 full-time employee for the next year, including the summer.
“We’ll be doing a lot of work with The Salvation Army, St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry, the (First United) Methodist Church and the Massena Neighborhood Center to work together to figure out where the gaps are with food insecurity, and how we can reach our families that are accessing these systems,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
Among the district’s objectives is to increase student participation in the school meal program by 25% by November.
“The big goal for the school will be to increase participation in the USDA lunch program the rest of this year and also increase our participation in our free and reduced lunch program for next year,” she said.
