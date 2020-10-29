MASSENA — A pandemic response plan has been added to the Massena Central School District’s safety plan, which is up for public inspection and review prior to the next Board of Education meeting on Nov. 19.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said that Education Law requires the Board of Education to hold a public hearing before adopting the plan. That hearing was held during the board’s recent meeting. Comments and suggestions can be submitted to District Safety Committee Chairman Alan Oliver at aoliver@mcs.k2.ny.us.
“There’s 30 days for public comment prior to board approval,” he said.
Districts are required to develop a district-wide school safety plan that’s designed to prevent or minimize the effects of serious violent incidents and emergencies and to facilitate the coordination of the district with local and county resources in the event of incidents or emergencies.
While the district-wide plan is responsive to the needs of all the schools within the district, each building has a more detailed emergency response plan based on the district plan, as well as its own safety team.
Mr. Brady said the plan addresses drills at each school.
“We’re not going to be able to do larger evacuation drills this year because of COVID. We’re going to spend more time on training and our tabletop exercises,” he said.
Community-based emergency response services — police, fire and rescue squad — participate in the development, tabletop review and review of each building and the district plan. The chief of police leads tabletop exercises at each school and provides different scenarios of incidents or emergencies.
“We have to walk through what we would do in a particular threat to the school,” Mr. Brady said.
Following the exercise, he said they look at what they did well, what they did not do well, and how to recover from the emergency.
The safety plan also includes a pandemic response plan that was developed in March and continues to be developed during the year.
“That whole section is new to the plan,” Mr. Brady said.
It includes preventative action and preparation, a district disinfecting protocol plan, communications with parents and guardians, monitoring of each building by the district head nurse, and communication with the superintendent and Department of Health.
It also discusses topics such as remote learning, meal distribution and child care.
One item that’s not in the plan this year is a section devoted to a school resource officer.
“What we took out was the agreement we had with the village of Massena for the school resource officer. At this time we don’t have a school resource officer in place. This was an annual agreement,” Mr. Brady said.
The district partnered with the village of Massena to restart an initiative that had gone by the wayside several years ago, but village officials did not renew the contract for the new school year.
Village officials had cited potential liability as one of the reasons for not renewing the contract. Although the individual worked in the Massena Central School District, that person was a member of the Massena Police Department.
The village was responsible for setting up the training of the school resource officer, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
Jody Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19.
