MASSENA — The Massena Central School District is applying for grant funding that will allow them to expand a family home visit program they initiated last year.
Funding for the Family Home Visit grant, which is a partnership with the Massena Federation of Teachers and New York State United Teachers, comes from the American Federation of Teachers Innovation Fund.
The district had previously received a $7,000 grant from New York State United Teachers that allowed 18 staff members to make 99 home visits with parents and students last summer. The funding provided for training and stipends for staff members. Participating teachers receive a $25 stipend per visit.
“What we’re looking to do is to expand the family home visit. This time we’re talking about opening it up a bit,” District Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin said.
The grant funding would allow district teachers to visit incoming kindergarten and grade-seven families, as well as other interested families. The visits would be expanded to include another cohort of 20 teachers throughout the district who were interested in taking part in the family home visits. Ms. Colarusso-Martin said ninth-grade staff members are among those who have expressed an interest in participating.
“We’ll work with the family from there,” she said.
The visits are part of the district’s plan to improve family engagement by having teachers and counselors visit homes of students who are transitioning into kindergarten and grade seven, two key transition years.
Not every family will receive a visit. Parents will be notified of the visits, but can opt out if they choose.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said the visits allow parents and teachers to work together to ensure children have successful educational experiences — “We’re here to work with you. We want a good relationship. What are your hopes and your dreams for your child?”
She said they also want to use some of the funding to pilot a program that would move the family home visits to the next stage of engagement with “Academic Parent Teacher Conferences” from two grade levels. That would allow parents and teachers to follow up after the school year begins.
Funding would also be made available to the district’s Wellness Committee to support mental health and physical wellness with faculty and staff in the district.
