MASSENA — A cyber security attack of the Massena Central School District’s computer systems last Tuesday left high school graduation ceremonies unable to be streamed live as planned Friday night on the district’s YouTube page.
“The incident caused a disruption in our network and impacted certain systems,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said in an email. “Importantly, to protect the integrity of the Massena Central School District system, access to the platform and surrounding environment was immediately disabled, and we’re working expeditiously to restore our servers and return to full operational capabilities.”
He said they engaged third-party forensics experts to investigate after they detected the incident.
“That investigation is ongoing. Federal Law enforcement has already been notified, and we are committed to working with them as they conduct their own investigation in tandem,” Mr. Brady said.
Electronic classrooms, in many cases using Google software, have come to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many students took part in remote learning from their home. But, he said, they don’t believe the attack impacted those system.
“At this time, we do not believe that our Google-based systems — including student Chromebooks or staff email — were impacted as a result of this incident and there has been limited disruption to our educational programs,” Mr. Brady said.
He said they would keep the community up-to-date as the investigation progressed.
“We want to reassure our community that we are committed to transparency and will keep you informed of any relevant developments in our investigation. We sincerely regret that this has happened and apologize for any inconvenience,” he said.
