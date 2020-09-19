MASSENA — After a sudden switch to all-remote learning when school was set to begin earlier this month, the Massena Central School District and Trinity Catholic School are now ready to welcome back some students this week.
In-person classes had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, but the schools went to remote learning for all students because of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Massena community. That was scheduled to run until Oct. 13, but could be moved up if the rate of cases declined in Massena.
“We said if we saw some stabilization and decline in the rate in our community, we would look to bring back students, particularly our most complex needs students who don’t thrive well under a remote learning environment. We’re trying to tend to the most critical needs at this point,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said they had already brought back some district programs for special needs students. Special education students who attend Board of Cooperative Educational Services programs will return on Monday. Pre-kindergarten through grade two students will start in-person learning on Tuesday.
Under the district’s plan, pre-kindergarten students are assigned to an A or B group and attend in person for a half day. Mondays are at-home extension activities. Kindergarten students have a digital day on Monday, with teachers setting up activities for them to do online, and will be attending half-day sessions in school Tuesday through Friday.
Students in grades one and two will attend in-person instruction Tuesday through Friday, with Monday as a digital day. Mr. Brady said they made it a priority to bring back students in the lower grades because it was a critical point in their educational development.
“Those first years are so critical. They impact their education, they impact their lives,” he said. “It’s very challenging to do synchronous learning with the younger students. Most of them have a difficulty getting on the computer, so they need their parents or grandparents to help them. It’s challenging for the teachers when they’re teaching with both the student and parents in the classroom.”
Mr. Brady said they’re also looking at bringing their Seaway Tech students back on Tuesday. Those students are taking part in programs such as building trades and cosmetology.
“For our juniors and seniors who go to Seaway Tech, it’s very challenging to work remotely when much of their program is hands-on. It’s better for them to be in a classroom,” he said.
No decisions have yet been made about bringing back the remainder of the students.
Mr. Brady said the current plan is subject to change if they see a spike in the virus, like they did at the beginning of September, forcing them to start all students with remote learning.
“It will always be very tentative with any of these plans. If we can bring them back sooner than the Oct. 13 time frame, we’ll work to do so,” he said.
For now, those students will continue to learn from home. Mr. Brady said nearly 30 percent of parents initially wanted remote learning at the beginning of the year.
“It was growing that week before we closed because they were seeing a rise in the coronavirus,” he said.
At Trinity Catholic School, Principal Joyce Giroux notified families that they will allow all of their students in grades pre-kindergarten through six to return starting Monday. Students will be required to wear their masks and will be placed 6 feet apart in the classrooms and hallways.
“We will all be in the building on Monday with all of the necessary health regulations in place,” she said.
She said that since Massena Central will not provide busing on Mondays, the remote day, parents will need to make alternate transportation arrangements for their students that day.
