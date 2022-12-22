MASSENA — A student-led organization at Massena Central High School is taking steps to provide mental health resources to students.
Senior Logan Benoit, the student representative to the district’s board of education, told board members that Project Raiders has been focused on improving school culture.
“A part of that includes helping students with their mental health. Mental health is incredibly important to the feeling of a school’s atmosphere,” Mr. Benoit said.
He said a 2022 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 44% of students in the United States reported that they felt “persistently sad or hopeless” the previous year.
“While I would say that the overall climate of Massena has been improving in the post-COVID time, there’s still a lot of work that can be done to further improve on it,” Mr. Benoit said.
As part of that effort, he said Project Raiders has developed a website called “On Demand.”
“The website includes a whole bunch of resources for students like student mentors, mindfulness resources, emergency hotlines, guidance resources, support groups and clubs, and social worker resources. The goal of this website is to give students a central spot where they can easily access many mental health resources any time of the day that they need,” he said.
Mr. Benoit said the group recently finished work on a website.
“It’s just waiting for approval from all the necessary channels, and I’m confident I’ll be able to show it to you all in the January meeting,” he said.
He said a committee was also working on a revised dress code. That committee will meet again after the holiday break and continue work based on feedback they received from the high school staff.
It’s not the first time Project Raiders has addressed mental health-related issues at the school. During the 2021-22 school year, they worked to provide safe spaces for students. The group worked with Principal Alan C. Oliver and Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin on that effort.
“They want to bring safe spaces into the building to combat mental health-related issues, help kids cool off and collect themselves throughout the day. It was a really interesting meeting, and it showed the faculty and staff some sad stories that happened within our school,” 2021-22 student representative Logan Dobbins, a member of the class of 2022, said during a March board of education meeting.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said addressing student mental health was among the district’s goals this year.
“Part of our district goals this year is to continue to enhance opportunities for social and emotional learning (SEL) for our students. As defined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social & Emotional Learning, SEL is the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions,” he said.
He said among the approaches used by the district are a High School Advisory program, the introduction of social workers into the district, a mindfulness program and the Positivity Project.
