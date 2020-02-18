MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Policy Committee has tweaked the district’s dress code policy to address concerns by a school board member about the use of stoles and cords at graduation.
The board of education was presented with the proposed change for review during its recent meeting. The board will be asked to adopt the policy at its March meeting.
“We discussed the student dress code as it relates to stoles and cords at graduation. The wording that we came up with for the cords and stoles issues consists of ‘Such honors are usually academic in nature, but others may be considered in rare circumstances for distinctions held in high esteem by the school. Any new stoles or cords must be approved by the superintendent of schools upon recommendation of the building principal prior to June 1,’” Policy Committee Chairman Paul Haggett said.
A section that said all stoles or cords had to be approved by the administration building principal prior to June 1 was deleted from the proposed revision.
The policy still allows students to wear outer stoles or cords “representing honors which have been bestowed upon them and/or stoles which may represent their heritage.”
“Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick Brady) pointed out that there would be no changes made to the cords or stoles that are currently being honored at graduation. Those are being grandfathered in,” Mr. Haggett said.
The issue was raised by board member Kevin Perretta, who suggested that the cords and stoles should be reserved for academic honors.
“We have an honors banquet. You’ve got individual sporting banquets for individual sports and commitment to that sport and that program for a certain number of years. They’re all appropriate to that venue. To me, graduation was academic and it was starting to water down what we were recognizing there. The things I was seeing are not academic. They can’t be proven back to a GPA (grade point average),” he said during a previous board of education meeting.
“I’ve gone to most graduations since I’ve been here and I’ve seen the changes as they’ve happened. It was very arbitrary how it was handed out. That’s why I wanted to see some kind of control of it,” he had told board members. “I want to be very clear. I’m not even remotely attempting to take away from what the kids do. I don’t want this to be about that. It’s only about control at the ceremony. I’m not trying to minimize one program or maximize one program. I just want to see standardization. A lot of what was creeping into graduation could have been handled at the honors banquet. It was starting to float all over.”
Mr. Haggett said the Policy Committee had also started preliminary discussions about crafting a policy for therapy dogs in the district. High school guidance counselor Nicole LaPage had requested that the board consider allowing her to use therapy dogs to reduce anxiety among some students. She said she would like to pilot the program during the 2020-21 school year.
The therapy dog would be in the high school counselor’s office. She would own, train and certify the dog.
He said Mr. Brady had sent a draft policy and accompanying regulation to Ms. LaPage for her review and comments.
“She is obviously very excited about the idea. She got back to Mr. Brady very quickly with her comments,” Mr. Haggett said.
He said the committee would begin discussing the policy more in depth starting at their next meeting in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.