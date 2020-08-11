MASSENA — Although school districts have submitted their reopening plans for review by the state Education Department and Department of Health, superintendents have pointed out that the plan is a “living document” that’s subject to change based on conditions.
Schools may reopen for in-person learning if their plans are approved by the Department of Health.
In the Massena Central School District’s case, they’re considering two revisions to their plan, addressing health screenings and face coverings.
“As we have stated previously, the Reopening Plan is a living document as information about the virus changes frequently and we receive continued input that may impact our operational thinking. Accordingly, we are considering two changes to our Reopening Plan at this time,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said in his latest superintendent’s update.
“First, though we expect parents to screen their children including temperature checks before school each day, we will be purchasing temperature scanners to use as students and staff come into the building. Secondly, initial plans were to allow students to remove masks during instruction. We are strongly considering that masks will be worn all day with periodic masks break provided,” he said.
In the district’s submitted plan, parents or guardians were encouraged to complete their child’s temperature check at home. However, a temperature check could be completed by trained district staff when the student arrived at school.
“Each school and/or district reopening plan has a written protocol for daily temperature screenings of all students and staff, along with a daily screening questionnaire for faculty and staff and periodic use of the questionnaire for students,” the plan said. “Parents/guardians, students, and staff are required to conduct a health screening questionnaire at home before reporting to school or work.”
Also in the district’s submitted plan, students were expected to wear personal face coverings from home to school, whenever they were within 6 feet of another individual, in hallways and when entering classrooms, in restrooms, in other congregate settings such as the cafeteria, offices and lobbies, and on buses.
“Students at the direction of Massena Central School Staff will be provided opportunities throughout their school day when their masks may be removed,” the plan said.
Now, Mr. Brady said, wearing masks all day with periodic breaks is being recommended by the governor’s office and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
As part of the reopening, districts have been directed to hold meetings with parents and staff to discuss their plans. Massena will hold meetings at 2 p.m. Wednesday for faculty and staff, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for parents, 2 p.m. Thursday for parents and 5:30 p.m. Thursday for parents.
The meetings will be broadcast on YouTube Live, allowing viewers to ask questions of the panel of school officials, including Mr. Brady, Head Nurse AnneMarie Miller, Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane Richards, J.W. Leary Junior High School Principal Alan Oliver and Curriculum Director Stephanie Allen.
The meetings can be accessed at http://wdt.me/z6S5UX. For more information about the district’s plans, including frequently asked questions, visit the district website at http://wdt.me/ut3PSa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.