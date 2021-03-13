MASSENA — A Madison Elementary School teacher has been named the winner of a teaching award in a competition that’s open to kindergarten through eighth grade Earth science teachers throughout the United States.
Darcie Fregoe, a sixth-grade Earth science and social studies teacher, was the 2021 recipient of the American Geosciences Institute Edward C. Roy Jr. Award for Excellence in K-8 Earth Science Teaching.
“We had a faculty meeting and this gentleman was presenting at the meeting and I had no clue it was for me. I didn’t think I had a chance. It’s the best of the best across the country. I was hoping for like semi-finalist. I had no idea. I was shocked and so excited and so honored. I was stunned,” she said.
Ms. Fregoe said she had taken a graduate class from the American Geosciences Institute a couple of years ago and has been following them. She also subscribes to a couple of “listservs,” or electronic mailings.
A few weeks before the deadline to submit an application for the award, someone said,” Wouldn’t it be cool if one of us won this and everybody did apply.”
“So I put it all together and I applied,” she said.
In a news release announcing the win, officials said Ms. Fregoe “has spent the past two decades teaching sixth-grade Earth science, focusing on topics underscored by the New York State Middle Level Science Learning Standards such as Earth’s systems, history, weather and climate, human impacts, and space.”
They said, drawing on technology and emphasizing project-based and problem-based learning, she makes cross-curricular connections with what students are learning in mathematics, English language arts and history. In addition to serving on numerous committees, coaching and advising students, and mentoring fellow educators, she has published research on reflective journaling in the science classroom.
“Darcie Fregoe is the sort of Earth science educator that every young person should have,” Sharon Tahirkheli, interim executive director of the American Geosciences Institute, said in the news release. “Noted for the passion and excitement she brings to instruction, she leads her students in hands-on investigations and projects in their school, local community, and the wider world, engaging their curiosity and varied talents.”
Ms. Fregoe said she and her students do a wide array of lessons and activities that focus on their different strengths.
“We sing, we dance, we put science concepts to a rap and we memorize it,” she said.
In non-pandemic years, they explore different aspects of Earth science.
“We learned about our carbon footprint and then we evaluated the carbon footprint of Madison School. We used to have fluorescent lights in all of the halls and classrooms. So the kids did research and found that LED lights were a much lesser consumer of energy. So we made a presentation to Mrs. Chapman (Principal Danielle Chapman) and Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick Brady). We now have LED lights. I don’t think it’s totally due to us, but I think maybe we started the ball rolling,” Ms. Fregoe said.
Her students also have a garden where they grow tomatoes and plants. They also have a composter that turns scraps of food from the cafeteria into compost.
“Instead of garbage bags, we put them in the composter and we make compost for our gardens,” she said.
Ms. Fregoe said that a couple of years ago, the students did a study that found out other students, mainly fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders weren’t actively engaged in moving while they were in the playground.
“The survey showed that the kids wanted to play volleyball, so we got a grant and we got a net for volleyball. So they play that,” she said.
Her students also started a recycling program at the school.
“A year later when the kids from the next class were studying what was being recycled in all of the teachers’ classrooms, they found a lot of papers are only partly used before they’re recycled. There was a whole lot of empty space there. So then they started another pre-recycling program. Now we store the partially used papers so the kids in the classrooms can have scrap paper so they don’t have to rip a brand new piece of paper out of their notebook when they just want to do a couple of scratch problems for math class or whatever,” Ms. Fregoe said.
This isn’t the first time she has been recognized. In her 31 years as an educator, Ms. Fregoe has received recognitions including the National Wildlife Federation’s Eco-Schools Green Flag Award, a FIRST Scholarship to FIRST/U.S. Air Force Academy Leadership Training, an Alcoa Foundation Award to Keystone Science Institute, and New York State Educator of the Week.
She will receive her latest award in April during the 2021 National Science Teaching Association Conference, which will be held virtually this year.
Given annually, AGI’s Edward C. Roy Jr. Award recognizes one classroom teacher from kindergarten to eighth grade for leadership and innovation in Earth science education. The award is named in honor of Dr. Edward C. Roy Jr., who was a strong and dedicated supporter of Earth science education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.