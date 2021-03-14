MASSENA — Two sixth-graders from the Massena Central School District took the top two spots in the District 9 competition of a patriotic essay contest sponsored locally by VFW Post 1143 in Massena.
Madeline Kepper from Nightengale Elementary School took first place and Emma Tyo from Jefferson Elementary School took second place in the Patriots Pen essay contest.
“That’s a big accomplishment,” VFW Post 1143 Scholarship Chair Frani Marcil said.
“We’re certainly proud of you,” Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane Richards said.
In her essay, Ms. Kepper said her father demonstrated patriotism by serving on active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“When he retired from the service, he received a folded U.S. flag which he proudly displays above our fireplace on the mantle,” she wrote.
She said patriotism can be something as small as attending a community clean-up, volunteering, voting, and celebrating important patriotic holidays like Independence Day.
“Finally, to me patriotism also means learning about our representative democratic government and our responsibilities as citizens so we can fight for equal rights of the next generation of patriots,” Ms. Kepper wrote.
Ms. Tyo said patriotism means “the people of the United States love their country. We show our patriotism by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, singing the National Anthem, and raising the flag in honor of Veterans. We thank those who risk their lives to keep our county safe.”
She shows a cousin that she’s thankful for his service in the U.S. Navy by sending him care packages “to let him know that we are proud of him.”
Ms. Tyo wrote that patriotism is also shown by “thanking and respecting our President,” and wearing red, white and blue on special holidays like Patriot’s Day, Veterans Day, Independence Day, Memorial Day and President’s Day.
The Patriots Pen essay contest was open to students in grades six through eight who were enrolled in public, private or parochial schools, or a home study program in Massena, St. Lawrence, Madrid-Waddington, Salmon River, Brushton-Moira, Norwood-Norfolk, and Malone central schools, as well as Trinity Catholic School and Holy Name of Jesus Academy in Massena.
Ms. Marcil said the local post seeks entries for the Patriots Pen essay contest and Voice of Democracy audio essay contest, which is open to grades nine through 12. She said information and applications are sent to the guidance office in each school, where they’re distributed down to the classrooms.
While they had no entries for the Voice of Democracy contest, she said they had 63 entries for the Patriots Pen competition — 62 from Massena and one from Madrid-Waddington.
Thirty-two students, all from Jefferson Elementary School, participated in last year’s competition.
“It was a challenge by choice. Every year they send the information and the ones received by the due date got submitted,” said Nicole Terminelli, Ms. Tyo’s teacher at Jefferson Elementary School.
This year’s theme was “What does patriotism mean to me?” Submissions were 300 to 400 words and were due to VFW Post 1143 by Oct. 31.
After the local winners were announced, several essays — one for every 15 submissions — moved on to the district competition.
Massena’s district winners were recognized on Friday. They had been called down to each school’s lobby, but were unaware of the reason until they found out from Ms. Marcil, who presented Ms. Kepper with two $100 checks and Ms. Tyo with two $75 checks, courtesy of District 9 and District 9 Auxiliary.
Earning district honors entitled them to participate in the state competition and, if they placed there, the national competition, where first prize is $5,000. The national winners receive $500 at a minimum.
Ms. Marcil estimated the number of student entries to be in the thousands for this year’s District 9 competition.
She said District 9 stretches through several north country municipalities including Beekmantown, Canton, Champlain, Ellenburg, Gouverneur, Keeseville, Massena, Mineville, Ogdensburg, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga and Tupper Lake.
“It’s a big deal because there are thousands of kids who are eligible,” she said.
Since the competition was open to grades six through eight, she encouraged Ms. Kepper and Ms. Tyo to participate again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.