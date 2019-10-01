MASSENA — Massena sports from the past are coming back to life.
Scott Hubert has had decades worth of Massena sports digitized, including football, hockey, basketball, golf and tennis, and posted them to The Massena Sports Archive YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTaFNPFygN8jRjtcz6eb6wg.
Visitors to the YouTube channel will find more than 330 videos with some footage dating back to the 1930s — the Massena Country Club and tennis court grand opening at Alcoa Field. Other footage includes games, scrimmages and practices for Massena Central High School football and basketball from the 1950s to the 1980s, Massena Central High School hockey from the 1980s, and Holy Family basketball and football.
Mr. Hubert said a discovery in his basement began his journey to bring old-time Massena sports back to life.
“I was in my basement this winter. My father, who died in 2008, had a tub down there with basketball games from the late ‘60s. He was on Jerry Welsh’s team. At one point he had asked for the reels. There were 60 reels. They were in the tins. I think his intention was to put them on VHS and get them out to his teammates,” Mr. Hubert said.
That got him thinking about beginning a YouTube channel, and he could send the link to any of his father’s friends who he could find, and they could hopefully pass the link on to others.
During a visit with Massena Town Historian MaryEllen Casselman, he learned there were other reels of football and basketball, which he found in the basement of the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce offices.
“They were in no order. They were just in boxes. Sometimes the year was on there, sometimes the score. There were a few that I could only read one of the teams,” Mr. Hubert said.
Other calls yielded more reels, including one person who had 31 reels, and another who had 17 reels of Holy Family sports.
Because he didn’t have the proper machine to digitize the 16mm reels, he sent them out to be digitized professionally.
“These games were taped for players to review. They were filmed in slow motion, especially football, so that you can study the plays and how well you executed your job on the field. I wanted to make sure they could be watched at normal speed, but it was too difficult. It really varied what frame rate they were at. So I just put them on there as they were filmed. If you look at the YouTube channel on a desktop, you can click on the settings button and change the playback speed,” Mr. Hubert said.
Using computer software, he was able to improve the quality of the videos that needed to be tuned up to be presentable.
“Digitally, I was able to increase the exposure enough to watch them,” he said.
Mr. Hubert said his format for the videos is to include photos of the teams taking part in the competition, followed by the footage and then an article about the game to round out the video. Sometimes team photos aren’t available, so he substitutes the school’s logo.
He has also been on the hunt for more reels, and has been successful in that search. Ms. Casselman has some reels, some of which were sports-related. Another person had several VHS hockey tapes from 1986 to 1992. Another person had hockey games from 1993 to 1998. Some of them have audio of the radio broadcast.
“It’s partly a treasure hunt for me, and it’s partly something I know my father would have loved. That means a lot to me. Who doesn’t love a little nostalgia?” Mr. Hubert said.
And there’s more to come. There’s football from the 1960s, four or five years of wrestling, girl’s basketball, soccer and more.
“So far there’s no women’s sports. They’re coming. It’s not about men’s sports only. It’s really more about completing what I have to work with first, what people have lent me first. It will go on there as I get it,” he said.
He’s looking not only for video, but also audio from game broadcasts and photographs. Right now, he has plenty of material to work with, and that will take some time to get together for posting on the YouTube channel.
“I’m about three months out from taking any more. I have tons of VHS. I will be telling people, ‘Don’t give it to me yet unless you want to donate it and don’t want it back.’ I want to be able to have a reasonable turnaround,” Mr. Hubert said.
For more information about the project, contact him at 315-212-6200 or email massenasportsarchive@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.