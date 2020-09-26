MASSENA — Slowly, but surely, as conditions permit, the Massena Central School District is bringing students back for in-person instruction.
The latest group to return will be students in grades three through eight. They’ll be back in the classroom on Tuesday.
Some students in those grades will continue remote learning based on a Parent Commitment Form that was used to determine what students would return for in-person instruction.
“Students in these grades will follow a schedule, which was previously determined based on the Parent Commitment Form submitted over the summer. More information about schedules will be forthcoming from the building principals,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
In-person classes had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, but the schools went to remote learning for all students because of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Massena community. Remote learning was scheduled to run until Oct. 13, but could be moved up if the rate of cases declined in Massena.
“This week, the Massena Central School District was able to successfully return many of our students back to in-person learning. This was part of our transition plan to reopen school after a spike in coronavirus cases caused the district to start all-remote on Sept. 8th,” Mr. Brady said.
Some students have already returned for in-person instruction, including students in off-campus special education programs in Potsdam, Canton, Heuvelton, Ogdensburg and Norwood on Monday.
On Tuesday, students within the district’s 12:1:1 programs at the elementary level only, pre-kindergarten through grade two students, and students who attend Seaway Tech in Norwood returned to the classrooms.
“It has been great to see our students back in the classroom,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the remaining students in grades nine through 12 will also be returning, but that date is still undecided. There is a possibility, however, that they could return on Oct. 6.
“As we have previously announced, we will continue to monitor the infection rate in the community in consultation with Public Health in order to make a decision about reopening school for more students ahead of the 10/13 proposed start date,” he said.
Mr. Brady said that, although the infection has declined overall in both the county and Massena since Sept. 8, officials continue to see cases among their high school students. That could have changed their reopening plans.
“If these students had been in school for in-person instruction, there is a strong possibility we would have had to go all-remote at that level,” he said. “Accordingly, we will wait another week to decide about reopening for in-person instruction with our grade nine through 12 students with the possibility of coming back on 10/6. This decision will continue to be based on infection rates in the community and particularly among this student population.”
Mr. Brady said they would be making an announcement about the status of interscholastic sports soon.
