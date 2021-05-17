MASSENA — The Massena Electric Department, Alcoa and New York Power Authority teamed up again this year to provide tree saplings to students in Massena’s elementary schools as part of Arbor Day.
This year’s annual event followed COVID-19 protocols.
“We stayed outside and did little events. Between the weather and COVID, we did smaller events. It was more subdued and spread out,” said Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon, who also serves as the chairman of the village of Massena’s Arbor Committee.
Although it was chilly and sometimes rainy, that didn’t dampen the spirit of Arbor Day displayed by the students.
“The teachers are great. They get the kids out there whether it’s with a poem or some artwork,” Mr. McMahon said.
He said they notified school principals about the plan to meet with students, and principals selected the grades that would receive the tree saplings to plant at their homes.
The students were urged to take a picture of themselves with their sapling and do that again annually to see which grew faster. He said some students have done that for 20 years.
The Massena Electric Department has teamed with Alcoa and NYPA for 15 years on the Arbor Day event at schools.
“Alcoa, NYPA and MED have worked together for years just trying to raise awareness of the importance of trees around Arbor Day,” Mr. McMahon said.
The program is supported by the Alcoa Foundation and American Forest ReLeaf grant program through Alcoa and the Tree Power Program through the New York Power Authority. The students learn about the importance of trees in beautifying the community, cleaning the air, helping with drainage and providing an urban forest for birds.”
“One of the first projects we did was around Alcoa Field. It was getting pretty sparse over there. We put some trees along Parker Avenue the first year. It’s made a difference,” Mr. McMahon said.
Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Friday in April, although some states observe on dates that better coincide with the local area’s planting times. It’s marked in May in Massena as a day to celebrate trees and the vital role they play in the world.
