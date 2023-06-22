MASSENA — With only days to go until her retirement, Massena Public Library Director Elaine A. Dunne was honored by the Massena Town Board during Wednesday’s meeting.
Ms. Dunne is retiring on June 30 after more than 20 years at the library.
Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor detailed an extensive list of accomplishments during Ms. Dunne’s tenure at the library, recognizing her for her “sincere dedication, hard work and commitment to the town over 23 years.”
The library board had voted unanimously in July 2012 to name Ms. Dunne director. She previously served as youth services librarian for 12 years, giving her a knowledge of the library’s operations and its staff members. Her appointment was provisional for six months, until Feb. 4, 2013, at which time it became permanent.
“A lot of times we don’t understand some of the jobs that people do,” Mrs. Bellor said. “She served as youth services librarian and then took on the role of library director after that. She has had many accomplishments.”
Among them, she said, programming for children and adults was expanded through collaborations with Clarkson University, the Badenhausen Library in Brasher, the Friends of the Massena Library, and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services’ Gateway to College and Careers program.
Ms. Dunne also instituted community reading events and presentations, the Geri-Fit strength training program for seniors, book clubs, and the long-range community plan.
Mrs. Bellor said she also expanded community partnerships with the Nicandri Nature Center, Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum, Film Massena, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, Making Spirits Bright Community Nonprofit, the Great Give Back, and the Community Organization Fair.
Technology was also addressed during Ms. Dunne’s tenure. Those included the addition of high-definition viewing and audio equipment, replacement of computers, training for adults, the creation of a memory station for conversion from analog to digital, the acquisition of a laminator, printer and scanner, and the creation of a sewing machine lab.
Ms. Dunne was active in grant writing and fundraising, and Mrs. Bellor said it paid off with funding to replace the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system, construction of a technology education center, creation of a career exploration lab, establishment of a job seekers resource center, interior renovations, the creation of an outdoor programming area, and upgrades to interior and exterior lighting.
She was also instrumental in establishing the Stewart’s Holiday Match for the summer reading program, the Adopt a Magazine program, Library Giving Day, an endowment fund with the Northern New York Community Foundation, the New York State Council on the Arts Regrant program, and the St. Lawrence Spirit Youth Giving Challenge.
In recognition for her efforts, Ms. Dunne received North Country Library System awards in 2017 and 2019 for “Innovation” and “New Audience” respectively, for the addition of a new coffee bar, outside gardens and games, a viewing room, a business center, and additional programming for seniors.
“Obviously she has shown her love and dedication to our library and to its patrons and the community with her management style of building programs and finances,” Mrs. Bellor said. “And her personality was certainly well-received by many, many, and that’s why things went so well.”
Krista Briggs, the new library director, was also introduced during the meeting. She previously worked as the young adult services specialist at Canton Free Library for 12 years and as senior librarian with the state Department of Corrections in Gouverneur and Malone for five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.