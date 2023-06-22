Massena Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor recognized Massena Public Library Director Elaine A. Dunne for her work at the library during Wednesday’s town board meeting. Ms. Dunne is retiring on June 30 after more than 20 years at the library. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — With only days to go until her retirement, Massena Public Library Director Elaine A. Dunne was honored by the Massena Town Board during Wednesday’s meeting.

Ms. Dunne is retiring on June 30 after more than 20 years at the library.

