MASSENA — Massena village trustees are scheduled to take public comments today on a proposal to restrict parking near J.W. Leary Junior High School and Trinity Catholic School during school hours.
The no-parking, no-standing restrictions would be enforced from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both sides of the street from Highland Park to Garvin Avenue.
If adopted, a change in the local law would be added under the Limited Time Parking section. It reads, “No parking/standing on Highland Park (both sides of Highland Park), near JW Leary Junior High School, between Highland Avenue and Garvin Avenue from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.”
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad had told trustees during their December meeting that the request for the parking restrictions was made because of visibility issues when leaving the junior high. As part of the the current capital project, the Massena Central School District had created an access loop to Highland Park to allow junior high students to discharge at the north side of the building.
“As they come out of the loop, people are parking along Highland Park and the people coming out of the access cannot see up or down,” Mr. Fayad had told trustees.
With the parking ban on both sides of the street, he said it would allow better site distance.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin told trustees in December that he had received an email from a resident sharing his concerns about the visibility issue.
“He talks about it being really congested between that time period when they get out at 2:20, and then you would also have Trinity (Catholic School) getting out anywhere a little bit after 3 (p.m.),” Mr. Paquin said.
A second public hearing is scheduled to take comments on senior citizens property tax exemption limits. Trustees will consider amending the tax exemption to raise the maximum income eligibility level of qualified seniors to receive a property tax exemption on qualified real property.
According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, the senior citizens property tax exemption can reduce property taxes for lower-income homeowners who are at least 65 years old by up to 50%. Cities, towns, villages, counties and school districts all have the option to offer this exemption. Those municipalities that opt to offer the exemption would also set an income limit. The income limit may be as low as $3,000 and as high as $29,000 (except in New York City where it may be as high as $50,000).
Today’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Albert N. Nicola Conference Suite at the Massena Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.