MASSENA — Village trustees have signed off on a new five-year agreement to provide refuse and recyclable collection for the Massena Central School District, continuing a service that they’ve been providing.
“We’ve been collecting recyclables and refuse for the school for many years now. We’ve had discussions with the school district as of recent and we will continue to pick up their refuse and recyclables. They’ve been good partners with us,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad told trustees Tuesday.
Under the terms of the agreement, which the district’s board of education will be asked to approve Thursday night, the district will pay $47,800 from July 2021 to June 2023, $48,660 from July 2023 to June 2025, and $49,520 from July 2025 to June 2026. The payments will be made on or before Sept. 30, Dec. 30, March 30 and June 30 of each school fiscal year.
“The installment payments are based on the school’s year,” Mr. Fayad said.
Although it’s a five-year agreement, the village and/or district can evaluate the terms for possible renegotiation after one year. If an acceptable agreement isn’t reached after talks, either party can terminate the agreement, with or without cause, upon 30 days written notice to the other party.
“But I think we have a pretty solid foundation with this agreement and the school district,” he said.
The village will pick up and dispose of refuse and solid waste two days each week, days to be determined, and they’ll pick up and dispose of recyclable materials one day each week, also a day to be determined. The district will be responsible for separating refuse from recyclable materials.
The village will pick up the refuse and recyclables from each of the district’s school buildings as well as the Central Administration Building and Shared Transportation Facility.
The district will provide “an appropriate number of dumpsters ... to hold its refuse and will place such dumpsters in locations accessible by village equipment and personnel,” according to the agreement. The village will provide equipment and manpower.
