MASSENA — A retired law enforcement officer with 22 years of experience under his belt has been appointed the new Massena Central School District school resource officer.
During a meeting Tuesday, village trustees appointed village resident Jody W. Daggett as a “special patrol officer” at a daily rate of $166.66, totaling $29,998 for the year. The position is being paid for by the school district using federal grant funding.
Police Chief Adam J. Love told trustees that a hiring committee that included school officials, a student and law enforcement representatives had interviewed two candidates for the position last week.
“We want to make sure that we had the proper people in place while we interviewed for a special patrol officer position. We had two qualified individuals that we interviewed. They interviewed very well,” he said.
Mr. Daggett has 22 years of experience with the SUNY Potsdam Police Department.
“He’s very knowledgeable about dealing with youth, dealing with adolescents and individuals he’s going to be dealing with in the school district,” Chief Love said.
Mr. Daggett’s starting date is undetermined until he successfully completes requirements from St. Lawrence County and also the local police department’s guidelines. He will be a member of the Massena Police Department, but working in the school district, and will be required to go through the same training as other officers, as well as special training for school resource officers.
The school district and village of Massena worked jointly on bringing a school resource officer to the district. They were seeking an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a “special patrol officer” within the district.
During its meeting in April, the district’s Board of Education approved the agreement with the village. The one-year agreement runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 and would need to be renewed annually, likely in June.
The district previously had a school resource officer — then-Patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village.
The position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
