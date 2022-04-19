MASSENA — Village trustees have passed a resolution to authorize an agreement between the village and Massena Central School District for school resource officer services.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel cast the lone no vote, citing the potential for liability to the village since the SRO would be a village employee in the Massena Police Department.
“The county already has a program where they send a deputy to the schools. That’s a liability throughout the whole county instead of just being Massena,” Mr. Carvel said.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received approval from the St. Lawrence County Legislature in January to provide armed resource officers to some local school districts, and regional superintendents heard a presentation from the sheriff’s office about the program.
“When I first got on this board, they talked about figuring out ways to lower our liability. We have to figure out ways to get that liability down. Then we turn around and add more liability,” Mr. Carvel said. “We have five entities who are involved in this district. But, if something happens, the town of Norfolk, the town of Brasher, the town of Louisville and the town of Massena, they just walk away scot-free. If something was to happen, it’s not the ones with the deepest pockets that pay. It’s the ones with the best lawyers that don’t pay.”
The school district and village of Massena had previously worked jointly on bringing an SRO back to the district through an annual agreement. They were seeking an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a special patrol officer within the district.
Jody W. Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, citing potential liability, village officials opted not to renew the contract. Although Mr. Daggett worked in the Massena Central School District, he was a member of the Massena Police Department. The village was responsible for setting up the training of the SRO, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
Prior to that, the district had another SRO — then-patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village. That position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
Under the resolution passed by trustees, the district would receive the services of an SRO “to promote the goal of ensuring a caring, safe, respectful, and orderly learning environment in its schools as detailed in said Memorandum of Agreement effective July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023.”
However, Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said, there wasn’t a July 1 deadline to have a school resource officer in place.
“One thing I really appreciate that Chief Olson (Police Chief Jason M. Olson) had to say is that this person is going to be the right person and not just a person, So, if that means it doesn’t happen until November, it doesn’t happen until November. It’s when they find the right person, and I think that’s the key,” Mr. Paquin said.
“I also view it as a benefit to the police department in the sense that it’s another individual that can help investigations that might lead outside of the school,” the mayor added. “I think it would be a valuable asset to the police department as well.”
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said he wanted to ensure that village attorney Matthew H. McArdle had an opportunity to review the agreement before it was signed.
“If you want, I can have him take a look at it for sure,” Mr. Paquin said.
