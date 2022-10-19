Massena will provide school resource staffer

A resource officer patrols the halls at Indian River High School. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustees, by a 3-1 vote, have agreed to provide a Massena Police Department officer to the Massena Central School District to serve as school resource officer.

Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire and trustee Chad L. Simpson voted in favor of the resolution, while trustee Francis J. Carvel voted against it. Trustee Christine M. Winston was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.

