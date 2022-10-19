MASSENA — Massena village trustees, by a 3-1 vote, have agreed to provide a Massena Police Department officer to the Massena Central School District to serve as school resource officer.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire and trustee Chad L. Simpson voted in favor of the resolution, while trustee Francis J. Carvel voted against it. Trustee Christine M. Winston was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.
The resolution was approved after Mr. LeBire offered two amendments to the proposed memorandum of agreement, which must still be approved by the district’s board of education when they meet tonight.
The proposed agreement runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, with the district paying the village “the actual amount of the salary plus benefits for the SRO (excluding overtime) which sum shall not exceed eighty thousand dollars ($80,000) prorated to July 1, 2022. These expenses will also include liability insurance costs for the SRO, weapon, uniform, training, vehicle gasoline, and vehicle maintenance.”
“That individual, throughout the summer will continue to be juvenile officer working for us at no cost,” Mr. Paquin said, noting the wages would be paid by the school district.
Mr. LeBire said he was concerned about legacy costs if the individual remained with the district for 10 or more years.
“We have been saying all along that this will be at zero cost to the taxpayers, which is great. I think the SRO position is badly needed,” he said. “However, in reading the draft, I have concerns about if and when this is successful, and we have an employee there for 10 or more years, there’s going to be certain legacy costs associated.”
He said, while they weren’t able to determine exactly what those costs would be, “it could be sizeable, which would be great problem to have if we’re talking about the SRO in that position for 10, 20 years.”
He made a motion, which was unanimously approved, that the district would be responsible for the payment of any related legacy costs if the village provided the services of an SRO for 10 or more years.
Mr. LeBire also made a motion, which also passed unanimously, that they raise the cost to the district from not to exceed $80,000 to $82,000 to address any additional liability that the village might incur by having an employee working in the school district.
In opposing the agreement, Mr. Carvel had several concerns. Among them was a report that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department was putting a deputy in the Hermon-DeKalb Central School District for $29,181 a year. He wondered why the district would pay $80,000 for a village police officer when they could pay less through the sheriff’s department.
Mr. Paquin said the Hermon-Dekalb officer was a shared position and his understanding was that the cost was actually more than $100,000 with fringe benefits added as part of the agreement.
Mr. Carvel was also concerned about the additional liability, which was addressed through Mr. LeBire’s recommendation to increase the cost to the district.
In addition, he suggested there would be additional cost to the taxpayers, not through the village, but through the district with school taxes.
“I don’t control their budget,” Mr. Paquin said. “Their taxes haven’t gone up in quite some time, and they have more money than they know what to do with.” Now, it’s up to the board of education to approve the agreement during their meeting Thursday night.
“I’ll inform Superintendent Brady (Patrick H. Brady) of our desired changes. He will then tell his school board on Thursday. If they accept our changes, we’ll have a school resource officer. If they don’t accept our changes, then we won’t have a school resource officer,” Mr. Paquin said.
