MASSENA — Massena village trustees have scheduled a hearing for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to take comments on plans to address on-street parking issues in the Highland Avenue and School Street area near J.W. Leary Junior High School.
During this week’s meeting, trustees continued discussions that began in November on how to best address safety concerns in that area. Their plan is to install no parking signs on the school side of School Street, which requires a public hearing because it’s a change in the local law.
Some parents have not used the appropriate pickup and drop-off lane behind the school. Instead, they have been parking along the School Street area, blocking buses and creating a safety hazard for students running across the road to get to or from the vehicle.
“They built that (back area) and put up no parking signs so traffic would flow. Some parents still won’t use it,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said. “They still park on the other side (of School Street). They park right there and the kids are darting back and forth.”
He said Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland had been in contact with District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady.
“I believe Pat wants two no-parking signs on the school side of the street. Maybe we should put one up” on the opposite side of the street, he said.
Ms. Chatland said Mr. Brady had also suggested installing no student drop-off signs on School Street.
She said she had heard concerns about the safety issue.
“I’ve heard from multiple bus drivers and residents in the area as well,” she said.
During November’s meeting, Trustee Christine M. Winston had suggested staggering drop-off and pickup times, as well as opening the building earlier and allowing the students to congregate in one central area before reporting to their homerooms. She reiterated that suggestion this week.
“They already stagger them and they have no place to hold them. They don’t have anywhere to house them,” Ms. Chatland said.
Ms. Winston said the cafeteria could be opened, with two staff available to supervise the students.
“He (Mr. Brady) said dismissal is their main concern and they don’t have the staff to watch the kids in the cafeteria,” Ms. Chatland said.
She said nearby Nightengale Elementary School has a latchkey program for its students.
“There was an issue on Nightengale (Avenue) as well,” Ms. Chatland said. “I think the big concern of his right now is on School Street.”
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said he had a number of available signs, and once the public hearing is held, he will be able to post them on School Street.
“We can put up no parking signs, no standing, you name it. We have a number of options. It’s just up to you what you would want posted,” he said.
