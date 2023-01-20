CENTRAL SQUARE – Matthew Stevens, a 17-year-old high school senior, has won a prestigious $10,000 U.S. Senate Youth Scholarship and will be off to Washington, D.C. for a week in March as part of the prize. I spoke with him and his mother, Heather Stevens, recently. The following is from that conversation:
How did all this come about?
“I submitted my application,” Matthew began, “and after you made it through the first wave, you were asked to hop on for an interview. So, we went through the interview process. They asked me questions and then waited a couple weeks and I got the call, and then later on, I learned, and I was looking around, because I know there are two people (winners), and I found out that I actually had a close friend that attended school with the other winner, so I reached out to them as well.”
How did you hear about this contest?
“One of my counselors had recommended a website, and through there it was just a recommended scholarship to apply for. So, I just applied for it.”
The prize is a $10,000 scholarship good at any school.
What school do you hope to go to?
“I intend to go to LeMoyne College.”
Heather Matthews: “He applied himself to LeMoyne already in political science. This fit nicely because there’s not a lot of political science scholarships out there.”
I asked Matthew if he hopes to go into politics.
“Yeah,” he said, “somewhere either in politics directly or in international relations and working that way.”
Was there a test as part of the scholarship application?
There was an essay required. He had two choices of essays to write on: either, if you were elected as a state or federal-level legislator, what would be a bill you’d put forward? Describe what that bill is and how it’d work. Or, the other option: reforming the education system. Matthew chose that one.
“I wrote a four-page essay on that,” he said, “and once you got through the first wave, they brought you on for an interview, and that’s where they ask questions about your thoughts on certain things and how you feel the government should be working on education.”
The interview was via Zoom. The questions were geared toward the question he had chosen to answer.
Who are these people that are offering this scholarship?
“The selection committee is through the New York State Education Department,” Matthew said. “I believe one committee person was the head of Instructional Services, and then they had a couple other committee members on there. From what I understand, they were all with the Education Department”
What was your answer to the essay question concerning your reform ideas on education?
“It was on the education system overall,” Matthew replied. “I talked about creating more individualized education. I talked about how we need to be more personalized in the pathways students need to go on, because not every student plans to go to college. I pointed out how the curriculum, they say they want to be more inclusive, and then they only talk about the college route, and even some of the curriculum was completely restricted to college. So, it was showing them how we could integrate people who try to go into the military or into the workforce or trade school as well.”
Did they talk to you about what you had written?
“Not so much about that,” he said, “but they gave you a few different factors of what a good education system was, and it was like, ‘Rate these how you believe are of most importance. You could only pick four out of the five. And then there were just a couple other questions about who do you think should be really in charge of learning, whether you think it should be up to the school or if the federal government or state government should have more of a role in education.”
So now that you’ve won this scholarship, what happens next? Are you put together with a senator for a while?
“There’s what’s called Washington Week,” Matthew said, “March 4 through the 11th, me and 103 other people from around the country, we’ll gather in Washington, D.C., and it’s kind of like a job shadow almost. You get to tour a lot of the federal government, meet with a lot of different individuals, including our two U.S. senators, the President, a Supreme Court justice and a couple other members, and you will just get to be in Washington for a week, learn and see how things are done. We’ll be attending meetings and briefings with a lot of these officials.”
So, you’ll be meeting with the president.
“Yes.”
Have any suggestions for him?
“I’ve been able to submit stuff before, after a survey that I got when he was first elected, but definitely taking on social media, bringing privacy back.”
What exactly does that mean to you, bringing back privacy?
“There’s a lot of data out there that all these companies collect,” Matthew explained, “and every user doesn’t have control over it. And they’re manipulating this data to create very dangerous environments for these users being on line, and that’s where we see a lot of these mental health issues and substance use and addiction issues come from.”
Bills have been put forward on that kind of thing, but I don’t know how they’re doing, I said.
“There were three big ones in the last congress,” Matthew said. “There was the Kids Online Safety Act and a couple others. All three of them had bipartisan support but sadly didn’t make it through the last funding package, so they essentially all died in committee. Only one of them was put onto the calendar, but then it was all this omnibus package, and if pretty much they didn’t get into that, they ran out of time essentially. If they had more time, they might have been able to do it, but we don’t know if they would have taken action on it or not.”
Do they pay for your accommodations in Washington?
“One of the stipulations in the bill that created this program stipulated that no money from the federal government goes into this, so it’s all funded by the Hearst Foundations. They’ll pay for our travel and hotels and all other accommodations.”
The United States Senate Youth Program was envisioned by William Randolph Hearst’s sons, George R. Hearst and Randolph A. Hearst, who worked with the Senate leadership of the day to establish and authorize the program in 1962. The Hearst Foundations fully fund all operational aspects of the program including college scholarships and yearly grants to the state departments of education to support selection administration.
The founding 1962 Senate Resolution 324 was introduced by Assistant Senate Minority Leader Tom Kuchel (R-CA), Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield (D-MT), Senate Minority Leader Everett Dirksen (R-IL) and Assistant Senate Majority Leader Hubert Humphrey (D-MN).
Among the many distinguished alumni of the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to the Hearst Foundations, are: Senator Susan Collins, the first alumnus to be elected U.S. Senator currently serving in her fifth term; current Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the first alumnus to be elected cabinet secretary, Jaime Harrison, current Chairman of the Democratic National Committee; former Senator Cory Gardner, the second alumnus to be elected to the U.S. Senate and the first to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; former Chief Judge Robert Henry, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the first alumnus to be elected governor; former Ambassador to West Germany Richard Burt, and former presidential advisors Thomas “Mack” McLarty and Karl Rove. Additional notables include Rogan Kersh, Provost of Wake Forest University; former Lt. Governor of Idaho David LeRoy; former President of the Progressive Policy Institute Robert Shapiro; and many military officers, members of state legislatures, Foreign Service officers, top congressional staff, healthcare providers and university educators.
High school juniors and seniors may obtain a USSYP application through their high school principals, school counselors and social studies teachers, or they may inquire directly to their state selection contacts. All student delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program are selected by state-level education officials – the United States Senate and The Hearst Foundations do not provide individual states’ applications or choose the delegates and alternates.
The state selection contact for New York is: Ms. Lisa M. Pingelski, Associate in Instructional Services, New York State Education Dept., 89 Washington Ave., EBA 860, Albany, New York 12234. Phone: (518) 474-5922. Email: NYSenateYouth@nysed.gov Website: http://www.nysed.gov/curriculum-instruction/awards-and-scholarships
The student must hold a leadership position for the current academic year in any one of the following student government, civic or educational organizations during the entire academic year. All student leadership positions are subject to the judgement and verification of the state selection administrators:
Student Body president, vice president, secretary or treasurer
Class president, vice president, secretary or treasurer
Student Council representative
A National Honor Society officer (including discipline-based Honor Societies such as the National English and Social Studies Honor Societies that include service components)
Student representative elected or appointed (appointed by a panel, commission or board) to a local, district, regional or state-level civic, service and/or educational organization approved by the state selection administrator, where the student holds a high-level position of representation to a constituency in a year-round capacity providing service to others.
For more information, go to: https://ussenateyouth.org
Matthew is 17. I noted that next year he’ll be able to vote.
“And I’m very much looking forward to that,” he said. “I pre-registered when I got my permit, and I’m ready to go.”
Matthew goes to Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square. It’s thanks to a counselor who came into Matthew’s English class and recommended this scholarship that Matthew found it.
“I don’t think I would have ever found this if it wasn’t for him.”
So, the next time I interview you, it might be when you’re running for office.
“It could be,” he said.
You’re too young to be president though. You have to be 35.
Heather Stevens: “Well, when he was a bit younger, it was funny, because he came back down to me and had it all mapped out as far as the ages and the steps and the order to run for school board and then a village board and then a town board all the way up to president. He had it figured out already.”
Oh, so the first step is going to be a school board or a town board?
“Yeah,” Matthew replied. “Definitely starting small, I think, would be the first step, even if it’s not possibly even running for office. It could just be as a legislative aide for a state assemblyman or something like that, taking those small stepping stone steps. Right now, I’m the student rep to the school board of ed, so that’s been a great insight this whole process, and it definitely makes me see the draw to join something like the school board as a first step.”
Heather: “I have a picture of him when he was, I think, four years old sitting at the mayor’s desk in the village of Central Square. The mayor was out of town, and I was an elected official at the time, so we sent him a picture of Matthew sitting at his desk and told him everything was under control.
How did you wind up in the mayor’s office, I asked Heather.
“I was an elected official for the first 15-and-a-half years of Matthew’s life,” she said. “I was a trustee and deputy mayor for the village of Central Square.”
So, politics really runs in the family here.
Heather: “Well, at least through me. And it was funny, because I started when I was pregnant with him, so we think that’s what influenced him. He knew already. He was brought up playing in these offices and around these people.”
So, I said to Matthew, you’ll wind up running for assembly or state senate. From there it’ll be U.S. senator or governor, and from there, then it’s president of the United States. It’s a sure thing.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “2040, me versus Amanda Gorman (the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history). It’s going to be a good race.”
Well, it’s interesting you have such a plan. Are you generally a planner?
“I like to try to plan things out. Then if you see that plan might fall apart, so then it’s like, all right, hold on, we’re going through this and see where we’re at on the other side.”
His class is made up of about 300 students, he said. Last time he got an update, he said, he was ranked 25th.
He is president of his school’s student government, an Eagle Scout and in the Boy Scouts’ Order of the Arrow Honor Society and is the current Section E-15 vice chief.
His mother said she wants a room or two in the White House when he’s president. And I don’t think anyone who knows this young man will be one bit surprised if she gets her wish.
