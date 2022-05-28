Adams
Heather Bailey, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Libby Conners, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Lauren Harrienger, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Amanda Harvey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Tyler Tamblin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Lindsay Tiller, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Quincey Zimmerman, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Adams Center
Amelia Scofield, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Madison Shammas, bachelor’s degree, biology
Alexandria Bay
Molly Clemons, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Christin Sanford, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Antwerp
Karlee Call, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Brianna Iverson, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Moriah McGhee, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
McKenzie Whitmore, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Beaver Falls
Kathryn Olmstead, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Black River
Aaron Cheeseman, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kevin McCullouch, bachelor’s degree, history
Craig Putnam, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Anthony Velasquez, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Jordan Wilson, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Brasher Falls
Madeline Derouchie, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business
Shane Rose, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Krista Thompson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Brier Hill
Alyson Crosby, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and psychology
Brownville
Zachary Barker, bachelor’s degree, history
Mackenzi Goutremout, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Calcium
Prabin Bhat, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Canton
Elijah Bulriss, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Jonathan Carls, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Olivia Cole-Berry, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, arts management
Michael Cougler, master’s degree, childhood education
Jasmine Duvall, bachelor’s degree, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Dion Espinoza Perez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Ryan Geary, master’s degree, childhood education
Garret Glasgow, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Ciara Herrera, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Sarahanne Jackson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degrees, psychology and biology
Hannah Marcellus, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Dylan Morgen, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Nicole Murdie, master’s degree, childhood education
Charlie Sarkioglu, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Merrick Sinclair, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and English and creative writing
Rebecca Snyder, master’s degree, management
Kevin Tyler, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary biology education
Cheyenne White, bachelor’s degree, geology
Andrew Zimmer, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Cape Vincent
Delaney Aubertine, bachelor’s degree, history and politics
Eliza Aubertine, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Lindsay Dunay, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and sociology
Karley Mason, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Maura Sullivan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Carthage
Andrew Baker, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Casey Downing, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kara Fahsel, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Amario Jones, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Megan Keenan, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies
Christian McCarty, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Kara Mulvaney, bachelor’s degree, English literature
Castorland
Cheyenne Dann, master’s degree, childhood education
Isaac Metzler, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Brett Worden, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Alexis Newman, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Jack Newman, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Deanna O’Neil, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Melissa Olley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Florencia Vidal, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Chase Mills
Kate-Lyn Waldrif, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Cassidy Weaver, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Chaumont
Richard Brodeur, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Briel Faircloth, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Sarah Harris, master’s degree, childhood education
Chippewa Bay
Michelle Aiken, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Clayton
Austin Getman, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kate Hanni, master’s degree, childhood education
Kyleigh Hummer, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Elizabeth Locke, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Emily Morett, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Cierra Scott, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Copenhagen
Sarah Wilder, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Croghan
Taine Millward, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Mallory Petrie, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Brooke Steiner, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
DeKalb Junction
Hillary Chilton, bachelor’s degree, psychology
DePeyster
Emily Martin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Dexter
Marisa Avenengo, bachelor’s degree, biology
Meghan Barnes, master’s degree, management
Makayla Dillenback, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Logan Kampnich, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Patrick Koelmel, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Reece Modlin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Robert Mulligan, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Nicholas Nortz, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Andrew Van Houten, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Joshua Velasquez, master’s degree, childhood education
Mazzy Watson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Edwards
Haven Gotham, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Fernando Manriquez-Valenzuela, master’s degree, education technology specialist
Aubrey Snell, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Ellisburg
Madison Gordinier, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood rducation
Evans Mills
Rachael Everett, master’s degree, childhood education
Javier Jimenez, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Glenfield
Bondeana LaMont, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Joshua Newman, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Gouverneur
Joshua Bennett, bachelor’s degree, international studies
Lucas Carr, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Mikaela Carr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Bradley Davis, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Nazzarena Easton, master’s degree, childhood education
Noah Forsythe, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Hillarie McIntosh, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Shea-Marie Mussaw, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Christopher Stannard, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science and bachelor’s/master’s degree, mathematics
Sarah Stannard, bachelor’s degree, computer science
Ashley Stowell, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education and mathematics
Fallyn Strawder, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Hunter Thomas-Peters, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Ashley Toppin, bachelor’s degree, sociology and criminal justice studies
Hammond
Abigail Hodgdon, master’s degree, management
Riley Martire, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Courtney Trudeau, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Blaine Youngs, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Hannawa Falls
Lucas Hanss, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Harrisville
Sarah Campbell, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Dylan Finley, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Anisa Hotaling, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Leigha Laparr, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Caitlyn Sullivan, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Trenton Sullivan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Helena
Samantha Newtown, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Henderson
Jacob Hatch, bachelor’s degree, physics
Gianna Jones, bachelor’s degree, community health
Misty Rodriguez, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Hermon
Hannah Deamer, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Mackenzie Tresidder, bachelor’s degree, geology
Heuvelton
Emily Basford, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Heather Hebert, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Jane Kring, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Eliza Martin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Victoria Scott, cum laude and with distinction, bachelor’s and master’s degree, sociology and childhood education
LaFargeville
Bethany Cratsenberg, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Lisbon
Lindsey Baker, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Elizabeth Denner, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Claire Donaldson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Sara Evans, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Aneissa Fields, bachelor’s degree, community health
Joshua Huiatt, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Koby Jordan, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Krista Larock Wells, master’s degree, management
Megan Young, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Lowville
Heather Adsit, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Elise Armstrong, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
William Beyer, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Angelina Burgy, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Ivory Mathieu, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing
Kilian Stillman, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Storm Turck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Sierra Zehr, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Lyons Falls
Christi Carlisle, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Madrid
Josh Barkley, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business
Emily Bracy, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Kerry Mayette, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Olivia Rubin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Mannsville
Kayla Schillinger, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Massena
Emily Allen, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Emily Aumand, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary English education
Shanley Burke, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Chase Cameron, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies and anthropology
Ashley Cayea, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Tiffany Chapman, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Madison Cox, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, creative writing
Bridget Davey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Allison Dix, master’s degree, childhood education
Seth Donalis, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Lindsay Farnsworth, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Dani Fregoe, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, anthropology and archaeological studies
James George, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Cashlynn Jaggers, with distinction, master’s degree, education technology specialist
Bailey LaBarge, master’s degree, childhood education
Hannah Laneuville, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Cheyenne Lanning, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Mathis LeBlanc, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Robin Love, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Noah Manning, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Mikenna Merry, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Colin Michaud, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kaitlin Murphy-Prashaw, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Jayden Noriega, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Kiernan O’Donnell, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Jamie Orlando, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Joseph Pease, bachelor’s degree, theatre
Paige Perry, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Sophia Post, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Jonnileigh Price, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing and English literature
Molly Proper, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree psychology
Gary Reyes, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Riham Saoui, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Makayla Szarka, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and graphic design and new media
Nicole Terminelli, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Skyler Trumble, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Emily Vierno, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science
Julia Watson, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Natural Bridge
Jane Arnold, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Newton Falls
Kaylee Wood, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science and psychology
Nicholville
Michael Carlisle, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, politics
Abigail Duquette, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Nabrika Miner, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Norfolk
Seth Adams, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Brooke Beaudoin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Lacey Bosjolie, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Kaitlyn Dominie, bachelor’s degree, community health
Danielle Emburey, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Victoria Hall, master’s degree, childhood education
Brytney Laird, certificate of advanced study, college teaching
Caitlin Layaw, bachelor’s degree, history
Dante Viskovich, bachelor’s degree, history
Hannah White, bachelor’s degree, history
North Lawrence
Josephine Beck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Wendie Boucher, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Zara Campbell, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Leanne Gardner, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Courtney Riley, bachelor’s degree, biology
Norwood
Martin Arquitt, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Brandon Beattie, magna cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degree, mathematics and computer science
Shaylee Bernard, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Taylor Bond, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Alexandra Caringi, with distinction, masters degree, literacy specialist
Akaycia Colbert, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Hunter Dewey, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Lyanne Garcia, master’s degree, education technology specialist
Amanda Graham, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Avery Gravelle, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Kady Hart, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Sici Kahrs, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Vanessa Prashaw, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Julia Reiter, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Angella St. Denis, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies
Ogdensburg
Sierra Ashley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Brandi Barkley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Ashley Barr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Brooke Beaulieu, certificate of advanced study, college teaching
Marissa Bigelow, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Alainnah Bonno, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Jamie Cox, with distinction, master’s degree, music education
Melissa Fennessy, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership
Madison Graveline, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre and psychology
Payton Horton, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology
Dylan Jock, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Julia Lemieux, bachelor’s degree, history
Courtney Loffler, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
Riley Luckie, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Taylor Mack, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Tyler O’Grady, master’s degree, special education
Shelby Ross, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Noelle Rufa, master’s degree, childhood education
Joseph Schirmer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Kelly Ward, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Mariah Washburn Hurst, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Allexa Weeks, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, physics
Jennifer Wells, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Morgan Wright, cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, childhood/early childhood education and literacy specialist
Oswegatchie
Brittany Jaquith, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Philadelphia
Louis Barreto-Nieves, bachelor’s degree, history
Logan Infantine, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology and middle/secondary social studies education
Taylor Kelley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and psychology
Kristi Leuze, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Megan Payne, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History
Pierrepont Manor
Anna Charlebois, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history
Plessis
Emma Massa, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and psychology
Port Leyden
Mary Hughes, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Potsdam
Mardra Alvarenga, bachelor’s degree, English writing
Marie Amell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art studio
Rainar Anderson, graduate summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business
Shelbie Baldwin, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Emiley Berger, master’s degree, special education
Kirstie Bigwarfe, with distinction, master’s degrees, management and childhood education
Konnor Bigwarfe, with distinction, master’s degree, special education
Matthew Booth, bachelor’s degree, biology
Luke Boyle, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Shannon Boyle, with distinction, master’s degree, music performance
Linzee Brown, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Christian Capone, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and business administration
Breanna Cardinal, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Genevieve Carriere Fuller, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Caitlyn Chen, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Ameen Conrad, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, international studies
Kristy Coyle, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health
Elizabeth Criscitello, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English writing and community health
Elizabeth Deschaine, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Shannon Donnelly, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Hailey Ellis, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Martha Farley, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Amanda Felix, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
LaNeise Goggans, master’s degree, childhood education
Nolan Graziano, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Tyler Hammond, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Kayla Jacques, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Jeremy LaClaire, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Maeve Long, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Makenzie Martin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Marissa McIntosh, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies and psychology
Yesenia Melendez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies
Maggie Mitchell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Raymond Monette, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Patrick Nason, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geographic information science
Connor Newcombe, bachelor’s degree, history
Ellie Olwen, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Bridget Owney, magna cum laude and with distinction, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, childhood/early childhood education and curriculum and instruction
Adam Parker, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and philosophy
Kristen Parker, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Anaya Phoenix, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Taylor Scovil, bachelor’s degree, sociology
Abigale Shampine, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Gideon Smith, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, chemistry
Emily Sturdivant, bachelor’s degree, music and sociology
Makenna Taillon, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Emma Thomas, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Taylor Tischler, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Jordan Tishberg, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Joshua VanName,bachelor’s degrees, politics and business administration
Margaret Walker, summa cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degree, mathematics
Megan Wemett, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing
Redwood
Hunter Beach, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Kayla Side, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Rensselaer Falls
Cody Dollinger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education
Zayne Frysinger, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Richville
Jared Morse, bachelor’s degree, chemistry
Rodman
Julie Fish, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Rooseveltown
Anastasia George, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Russell
David Bullock, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Audra Jenne, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Sackets Harbor
Michael Avery, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, college teaching
Trevor Blackford, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Emma Garnsey, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Jaylyn Glenn, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Michael Lind, bachelor’s degree, geology
Donald Shanty III, bachelor’s degree, computer science
St. Regis Falls
Gabriella Cicchinelli, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music performance
Clara Hartson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and archaeological studies
Conner Labar, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Karlee Lucey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Kerrigan Rondeau, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
South Colton
Ryan Brown, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education
Brody Erwin, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Patty Klemko, bachelor’s degree, community health
Star Lake
Syrena Haen, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Theresa
Cara Aguirre, with distinction, master’s degree, management
Randi Davis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Alison Morgan, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Miranda Schell, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Danielle Sullivan, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Waddington
Kori Barkley, master’s degree, childhood education
Brianna Hammond, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Gabriella Scott, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication
Jake VanHouse, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Alexis VanPatten, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Watertown
Maria Aldrich, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Kathryn Bamann, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Alyssa Barbosa, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Gregg Bentz, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Lauren Clement, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Christian Conway, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Mackenzie Denny, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Mary Evans, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Alexa Gallo, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Dylan Hardwick, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Amber Harra, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Charles Hartley, master’s degree, management
Kady Hoistion, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, college teaching
Cheyenne Hutchinson, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Adam Hutchison, master’s degree, childhood education
Patrick Hyle, master’s degree, childhood education
Cheyenne Jewell, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Makayla Keister, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education
Gabriel Lafex, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Kemton Lampart, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Leah Martineau, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Taylor McDonald, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Mariecheliz Mendez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Teonca Merchant, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business Administration
Shayla Mount, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
Teresa Padron, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Hunter Parker, master’s degree, management
Tara Petrillose, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Kaylynn Raso, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Leah Rink, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Don Roberts, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Danielle Ruppe, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist
Jackie Saint-Fleur, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Keven Sanchez, bachelor’s degree, Spanish
Michael Schlobohm, bachelor’s degree, history and archaeological studies
Mikey Sibley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media
Lindsey Smith, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education
Virginia Trow, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Vanessa Tuliau, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Nicholas Vecchio, bachelor’s degree, exercise science
Jack Wiley, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Jenna Wilson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education
Shania Wurtz, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Brianna Young, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration
Liam Zaffora-Reeder, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education
Wellesley Island
Kerri Weldon, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education
West Leyden
Stevissa Nellenback, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education
Winthrop
Breanna Anderson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Kelsey Guerard, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction
Riley O’Neil, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Jenna Thompson, bachelor’s degree, biology
Nicole White, master’s degree, middle/secondary english education
