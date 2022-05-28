SUNY Potsdam graduates

Ryan Gordona ‘22, a music education major, cheers for his friends during SUNY Potsdam 2022 Commencement Ceremony. SUNY Potsdam photo

Adams

Heather Bailey, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Libby Conners, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Lauren Harrienger, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Amanda Harvey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Tyler Tamblin, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Lindsay Tiller, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Quincey Zimmerman, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Adams Center

Amelia Scofield, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Madison Shammas, bachelor’s degree, biology

Alexandria Bay

Molly Clemons, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Christin Sanford, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Antwerp

Karlee Call, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Brianna Iverson, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Moriah McGhee, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

McKenzie Whitmore, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Beaver Falls

Kathryn Olmstead, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Black River

Aaron Cheeseman, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kevin McCullouch, bachelor’s degree, history

Craig Putnam, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Anthony Velasquez, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Jordan Wilson, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Brasher Falls

Madeline Derouchie, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business

Shane Rose, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Krista Thompson, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Brier Hill

Alyson Crosby, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and psychology

Brownville

Zachary Barker, bachelor’s degree, history

Mackenzi Goutremout, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Calcium

Prabin Bhat, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Canton

Elijah Bulriss, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Jonathan Carls, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Olivia Cole-Berry, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, arts management

Michael Cougler, master’s degree, childhood education

Jasmine Duvall, bachelor’s degree, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Dion Espinoza Perez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Ryan Geary, master’s degree, childhood education

Garret Glasgow, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Ciara Herrera, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Sarahanne Jackson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degrees, psychology and biology

Hannah Marcellus, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Dylan Morgen, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Nicole Murdie, master’s degree, childhood education

Charlie Sarkioglu, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Merrick Sinclair, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and English and creative writing

Rebecca Snyder, master’s degree, management

Kevin Tyler, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary biology education

Cheyenne White, bachelor’s degree, geology

Andrew Zimmer, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Cape Vincent

Delaney Aubertine, bachelor’s degree, history and politics

Eliza Aubertine, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Lindsay Dunay, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and sociology

Karley Mason, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Maura Sullivan, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Carthage

Andrew Baker, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Casey Downing, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kara Fahsel, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Amario Jones, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Megan Keenan, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies

Christian McCarty, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Kara Mulvaney, bachelor’s degree, English literature

Castorland

Cheyenne Dann, master’s degree, childhood education

Isaac Metzler, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Brett Worden, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Alexis Newman, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Jack Newman, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Deanna O’Neil, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Melissa Olley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Florencia Vidal, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Chase Mills

Kate-Lyn Waldrif, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Cassidy Weaver, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Chaumont

Richard Brodeur, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Briel Faircloth, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Sarah Harris, master’s degree, childhood education

Chippewa Bay

Michelle Aiken, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Clayton

Austin Getman, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kate Hanni, master’s degree, childhood education

Kyleigh Hummer, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Elizabeth Locke, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Emily Morett, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Cierra Scott, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Copenhagen

Sarah Wilder, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Croghan

Taine Millward, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Mallory Petrie, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Brooke Steiner, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

DeKalb Junction

Hillary Chilton, bachelor’s degree, psychology

DePeyster

Emily Martin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Dexter

Marisa Avenengo, bachelor’s degree, biology

Meghan Barnes, master’s degree, management

Makayla Dillenback, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Logan Kampnich, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Patrick Koelmel, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Reece Modlin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Robert Mulligan, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Nicholas Nortz, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Andrew Van Houten, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Joshua Velasquez, master’s degree, childhood education

Mazzy Watson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Edwards

Haven Gotham, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Fernando Manriquez-Valenzuela, master’s degree, education technology specialist

Aubrey Snell, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Ellisburg

Madison Gordinier, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood rducation

Evans Mills

Rachael Everett, master’s degree, childhood education

Javier Jimenez, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Glenfield

Bondeana LaMont, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Joshua Newman, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Gouverneur

Joshua Bennett, bachelor’s degree, international studies

Lucas Carr, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Mikaela Carr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Bradley Davis, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Nazzarena Easton, master’s degree, childhood education

Noah Forsythe, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Hillarie McIntosh, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Shea-Marie Mussaw, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Christopher Stannard, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, computer science and bachelor’s/master’s degree, mathematics

Sarah Stannard, bachelor’s degree, computer science

Ashley Stowell, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education and mathematics

Fallyn Strawder, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Hunter Thomas-Peters, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Ashley Toppin, bachelor’s degree, sociology and criminal justice studies

Hammond

Abigail Hodgdon, master’s degree, management

Riley Martire, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Courtney Trudeau, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Blaine Youngs, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Hannawa Falls

Lucas Hanss, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Harrisville

Sarah Campbell, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Dylan Finley, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Anisa Hotaling, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Leigha Laparr, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Caitlyn Sullivan, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Trenton Sullivan, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Helena

Samantha Newtown, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Henderson

Jacob Hatch, bachelor’s degree, physics

Gianna Jones, bachelor’s degree, community health

Misty Rodriguez, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Hermon

Hannah Deamer, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Mackenzie Tresidder, bachelor’s degree, geology

Heuvelton

Emily Basford, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Heather Hebert, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Jane Kring, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Eliza Martin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Victoria Scott, cum laude and with distinction, bachelor’s and master’s degree, sociology and childhood education

LaFargeville

Bethany Cratsenberg, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Lisbon

Lindsey Baker, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Elizabeth Denner, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Claire Donaldson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Sara Evans, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Aneissa Fields, bachelor’s degree, community health

Joshua Huiatt, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Koby Jordan, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Krista Larock Wells, master’s degree, management

Megan Young, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Lowville

Heather Adsit, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Elise Armstrong, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

William Beyer, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Angelina Burgy, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Ivory Mathieu, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing

Kilian Stillman, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Storm Turck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Sierra Zehr, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Lyons Falls

Christi Carlisle, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Madrid

Josh Barkley, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business

Emily Bracy, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Kerry Mayette, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Olivia Rubin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Mannsville

Kayla Schillinger, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Massena

Emily Allen, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Emily Aumand, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary English education

Shanley Burke, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Chase Cameron, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, archaeological studies and anthropology

Ashley Cayea, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Tiffany Chapman, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Madison Cox, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, creative writing

Bridget Davey, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Allison Dix, master’s degree, childhood education

Seth Donalis, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Lindsay Farnsworth, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Dani Fregoe, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, anthropology and archaeological studies

James George, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Cashlynn Jaggers, with distinction, master’s degree, education technology specialist

Bailey LaBarge, master’s degree, childhood education

Hannah Laneuville, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Cheyenne Lanning, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Mathis LeBlanc, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Robin Love, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Noah Manning, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Mikenna Merry, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Colin Michaud, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kaitlin Murphy-Prashaw, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Jayden Noriega, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Kiernan O’Donnell, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Jamie Orlando, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Joseph Pease, bachelor’s degree, theatre

Paige Perry, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Sophia Post, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Jonnileigh Price, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English and creative writing and English literature

Molly Proper, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree psychology

Gary Reyes, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Riham Saoui, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Makayla Szarka, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and graphic design and new media

Nicole Terminelli, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Skyler Trumble, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Emily Vierno, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science

Julia Watson, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Natural Bridge

Jane Arnold, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Newton Falls

Kaylee Wood, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science and psychology

Nicholville

Michael Carlisle, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, politics

Abigail Duquette, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Nabrika Miner, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Norfolk

Seth Adams, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Brooke Beaudoin, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Lacey Bosjolie, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Kaitlyn Dominie, bachelor’s degree, community health

Danielle Emburey, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Victoria Hall, master’s degree, childhood education

Brytney Laird, certificate of advanced study, college teaching

Caitlin Layaw, bachelor’s degree, history

Dante Viskovich, bachelor’s degree, history

Hannah White, bachelor’s degree, history

North Lawrence

Josephine Beck, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Wendie Boucher, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Zara Campbell, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Leanne Gardner, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Courtney Riley, bachelor’s degree, biology

Norwood

Martin Arquitt, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Brandon Beattie, magna cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degree, mathematics and computer science

Shaylee Bernard, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Taylor Bond, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Alexandra Caringi, with distinction, masters degree, literacy specialist

Akaycia Colbert, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Hunter Dewey, with distinction, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Lyanne Garcia, master’s degree, education technology specialist

Amanda Graham, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Avery Gravelle, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Kady Hart, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Sici Kahrs, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Vanessa Prashaw, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Julia Reiter, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Angella St. Denis, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies

Ogdensburg

Sierra Ashley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Brandi Barkley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Ashley Barr, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Brooke Beaulieu, certificate of advanced study, college teaching

Marissa Bigelow, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Alainnah Bonno, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Jamie Cox, with distinction, master’s degree, music education

Melissa Fennessy, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, educational leadership

Madison Graveline, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, theatre and psychology

Payton Horton, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice studies and sociology

Dylan Jock, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Julia Lemieux, bachelor’s degree, history

Courtney Loffler, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

Riley Luckie, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Taylor Mack, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Tyler O’Grady, master’s degree, special education

Shelby Ross, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Noelle Rufa, master’s degree, childhood education

Joseph Schirmer, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Kelly Ward, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Mariah Washburn Hurst, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Allexa Weeks, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, physics

Jennifer Wells, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Morgan Wright, cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, childhood/early childhood education and literacy specialist

Oswegatchie

Brittany Jaquith, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Philadelphia

Louis Barreto-Nieves, bachelor’s degree, history

Logan Infantine, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, sociology and middle/secondary social studies education

Taylor Kelley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and psychology

Kristi Leuze, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Megan Payne, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History

Pierrepont Manor

Anna Charlebois, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history

Plessis

Emma Massa, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and psychology

Port Leyden

Mary Hughes, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Potsdam

Mardra Alvarenga, bachelor’s degree, English writing

Marie Amell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art studio

Rainar Anderson, graduate summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music business

Shelbie Baldwin, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Emiley Berger, master’s degree, special education

Kirstie Bigwarfe, with distinction, master’s degrees, management and childhood education

Konnor Bigwarfe, with distinction, master’s degree, special education

Matthew Booth, bachelor’s degree, biology

Luke Boyle, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Shannon Boyle, with distinction, master’s degree, music performance

Linzee Brown, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Christian Capone, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and business administration

Breanna Cardinal, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Genevieve Carriere Fuller, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Caitlyn Chen, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Ameen Conrad, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, international studies

Kristy Coyle, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, community health

Elizabeth Criscitello, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English writing and community health

Elizabeth Deschaine, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Shannon Donnelly, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Hailey Ellis, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Martha Farley, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Amanda Felix, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

LaNeise Goggans, master’s degree, childhood education

Nolan Graziano, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Tyler Hammond, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Kayla Jacques, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Jeremy LaClaire, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Maeve Long, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Makenzie Martin, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Marissa McIntosh, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies and psychology

Yesenia Melendez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, women’s and gender studies

Maggie Mitchell, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Raymond Monette, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Patrick Nason, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, geographic information science

Connor Newcombe, bachelor’s degree, history

Ellie Olwen, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Bridget Owney, magna cum laude and with distinction, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, childhood/early childhood education and curriculum and instruction

Adam Parker, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication and philosophy

Kristen Parker, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Anaya Phoenix, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Taylor Scovil, bachelor’s degree, sociology

Abigale Shampine, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Gideon Smith, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, chemistry

Emily Sturdivant, bachelor’s degree, music and sociology

Makenna Taillon, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Emma Thomas, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Taylor Tischler, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Jordan Tishberg, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Joshua VanName,bachelor’s degrees, politics and business administration

Margaret Walker, summa cum laude, bachelor’s and master’s degree, mathematics

Megan Wemett, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing

Redwood

Hunter Beach, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Kayla Side, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Rensselaer Falls

Cody Dollinger, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and middle/secondary social studies education

Zayne Frysinger, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Richville

Jared Morse, bachelor’s degree, chemistry

Rodman

Julie Fish, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Rooseveltown

Anastasia George, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Russell

David Bullock, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Audra Jenne, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Sackets Harbor

Michael Avery, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, college teaching

Trevor Blackford, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Emma Garnsey, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Jaylyn Glenn, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Michael Lind, bachelor’s degree, geology

Donald Shanty III, bachelor’s degree, computer science

St. Regis Falls

Gabriella Cicchinelli, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music performance

Clara Hartson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and archaeological studies

Conner Labar, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Karlee Lucey, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Kerrigan Rondeau, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

South Colton

Ryan Brown, master’s degree, middle/secondary social studies education

Brody Erwin, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Patty Klemko, bachelor’s degree, community health

Star Lake

Syrena Haen, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Theresa

Cara Aguirre, with distinction, master’s degree, management

Randi Davis, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Alison Morgan, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Miranda Schell, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Danielle Sullivan, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Waddington

Kori Barkley, master’s degree, childhood education

Brianna Hammond, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Gabriella Scott, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, speech communication

Jake VanHouse, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Alexis VanPatten, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Watertown

Maria Aldrich, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Kathryn Bamann, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Alyssa Barbosa, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Gregg Bentz, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Lauren Clement, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Christian Conway, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Mackenzie Denny, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Mary Evans, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Alexa Gallo, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Dylan Hardwick, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Amber Harra, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Charles Hartley, master’s degree, management

Kady Hoistion, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, college teaching

Cheyenne Hutchinson, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Adam Hutchison, master’s degree, childhood education

Patrick Hyle, master’s degree, childhood education

Cheyenne Jewell, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Makayla Keister, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, literature/writing and middle/secondary English education

Gabriel Lafex, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Kemton Lampart, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Leah Martineau, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Taylor McDonald, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Mariecheliz Mendez, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Teonca Merchant, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business Administration

Shayla Mount, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

Teresa Padron, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Hunter Parker, master’s degree, management

Tara Petrillose, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Kaylynn Raso, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Leah Rink, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Don Roberts, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Danielle Ruppe, with distinction, master’s degree, literacy specialist

Jackie Saint-Fleur, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Keven Sanchez, bachelor’s degree, Spanish

Michael Schlobohm, bachelor’s degree, history and archaeological studies

Mikey Sibley, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, graphic design and new media

Lindsey Smith, with distinction, certificate of advanced study, inclusive and special education

Virginia Trow, with distinction, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Vanessa Tuliau, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Nicholas Vecchio, bachelor’s degree, exercise science

Jack Wiley, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Jenna Wilson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education

Shania Wurtz, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Brianna Young, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, business administration

Liam Zaffora-Reeder, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, music education

Wellesley Island

Kerri Weldon, with distinction, master’s degree, childhood education

West Leyden

Stevissa Nellenback, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education

Winthrop

Breanna Anderson, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Kelsey Guerard, master’s degree, curriculum and instruction

Riley O’Neil, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Jenna Thompson, bachelor’s degree, biology

Nicole White, master’s degree, middle/secondary english education

