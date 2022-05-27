Adams

Erica Marie Eichner, associate degree, human services; and certificate, chemical dependency

Michelle L. Kellar, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Amelia Mae Lyon, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Nathaniel A. Matteson, associate degree, sports management

Robbie Lee Myers, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Claire K. Tucker, associate degree, childhood education

Olivia Williams, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Adams Center

Tanner Charles Abare, associate degree, business administration

Nathan H. Barbour, associate degree, individual studies

Ashley Noel Chamberlain, associate degree, nursing

Jaeden Adriana Moscarelli, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Olivia Gwen Patterson, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Errin Elizabeth Thomas, associate degree, individual studies

Jonathan Darren Worden, associate degree, physical education

Alexandria Bay

Taydan Ann Jeffers, associate degree, childhood education

Dylan O’Connor, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Payton Joslynn Ridley, associate degree, business administration

Claudia Jalaine Stone, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Antwerp

Jared Lucas Bushaw, associate degree, physical education

Alannah Purl Cook, associate degree, criminal justice

Kayleigh Anne Ronas, associate degree, individual studies

Beaver Falls

Katelyn Marie Caroline Johnson, associate degree, nursing

Belleville

Karrigan Rose Riordan, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Black River

Hannah Ruby Bertram, associate degree, nursing

Cassandra Morgan Birth, associate degree, nursing

Shannon McKenzie Doherty, associate degree, individual studies

Riley Alexander Green, associate degree, engineering science

Cynthia Marie Hamilton, associate degree, human services

Jeannine Tramazzo Ison, associate degree, nursing

Jordan Joseph Kelly, associate degree, business administration

Sara Lynn Soules, associate degree, nursing

Samantha Rose Thornthwaite, associate degree, business administration

Mitzila Lee Whealton, associate degree, individual studies

Michelle Anne Wright, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Boonville

Ian James Maryhugh, associate degree, criminal justice

Brownville

Riley Michelle Cronk, associate degree, early childhood

Calcium

Lucinda Maria Branch, associate degree, human services

Alexandra Marie Collins, associate degree, early childhood

Alyssa Cox, associate degree, nursing

Kaleb T. Gossiaux, associate degree, computer science

Zachary Scott Grenier, associate degree, individual studies

Brandy Dee Mallak, associate degree, nursing

Melissa Ann Montondo, associate degree, human services

Cape Vincent

Ashlyn Leigh Eyles, associate degree, business administration

Emma Turcotte, associate degree, accounting

Kassandra Lynn Votra, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Carthage

Caitlyn Ashley Ainsworth, associate degree, nursing

Morgan James Archer, associate degree, bsuiness administration

Joseph P. Baker, associate degree, business administration

Madison L. Beyor, associate degree, childhood education

Edwin Brown, associate degree, business administration

Kelsey Lynn Camidge, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Angel C. Edmondson, associate degree, nursing

Bethany Lynn Flynn, associate degree, business administration

Hunter W. Hammill, associate degree, childhood education

Cassondra Irene Hayes, associate degree, nursing

Franklin Hilton III, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Nicole Lynn Irey, associate degree, early childhood

Brenden Jacobs, associate degree, individual studies

Arik Forrest Marino, associate degree, physical education

Cole Thomas Morrissette, associate degree, physical education

Nevaeh Alexia Pearson-Lemuel, associate degree, criminal justice

Naomi Elizabeth Petrie, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Jaymee Lee Reynolds, associate degree, nursing

Cody James Schulz, associate degree, individual studies

Heidi Marie Stewart, associate degree, individual studies

Anitra Dinese Tull, associate degree, human services

Kelly Wesley, associate degree, nursing

Michelle Leigh Williams, associate degree, nursing

Castorland

Ariana Grace Beller, associate degree, childhood education

Cole Thomas Bennett, associate degree, engineering science

Jillienne Rose Duell, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Paige Ashlynn Kloster, associate degree, computer information technology

Chase Mills

Taylor Brooke Allen, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Chaumont

Christian Morequio Benigno, associate degree, computer information technology

Abigail Catherine Valentine, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Clayton

Abigayle Carolina Dippel, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Cameron Kevin Garnsey, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Lily Marie Locke, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Jada Leigh Montante, associate degree, business administration

Jillesa Gail Morrow, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Natasha Richardson, associate degree, human services

Italia Marie Rios, associate degree, nursing

Madison Rose Wahl, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Patricia Marie Wetterhahn, certification, chemical dependency

Copenhagen

Cameron Christopher Gray, associate degree, individual studies

Sandra Ann Jones, associate degree, accounting

Kanoelani Paredes, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Morgan Smith, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Tanner Raymond Souva, associate degree, computer information technology

Sara Christine Sprowell, associate degree, accounting

Ashley Nicole Young, associate degree, business administration

Croghan

Bryan Michael Ardison, associate degree, physical education

Josiah Kloster, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

DeKalb Junction

Haile Love Bouchey, associate degree, criminal justice

Deferiet

Kaitlyn Roome, associate degree, zoo technology

Paige Katherine Schneider, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Dexter

Kelsey P. Case, associate degree, childhood education

Kyra Mackenzie Daly, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Katelyn E. LaMarche, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Ariana Michelle Lawlor, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Joseph Michael Machia, associate degree, criminal justice

Kailin Rose McManaman, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Sofia Rose Perkins, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Joshua Thomas Stowell, associate degree, criminal justice

William John Thackston, associate degree, engineering science

Chloe Marcela Ward, associate degree, business administration

Noah Michael Weathers, associate degree, childhood education

Autumn Marie Weaver, associate degree, early childhood

Kimberly A. Zenyuk, associate degree, business administration

Edwards

Susanne M. Waninger, associate degree, individual studies

Evans Mills

Anthony John Barker, associate degree, business administration

Jessica Fricks, associate degree, nursing

Alicia Henion, associate degree, chemical dependency

Nia Jennings, associate degree, early childhood

Kaylee Isabelle Johnson, associate degree, criminal justice

Corey Xavieier McDonald, associate degree, business administration

Victoria Ann Primus Cook, associate degree, nursing

Dylan Christopher Thomas, associate degree, nursing

Anna Nichole Thurston, associate degree, nursing

Ariel Caitlyn Tonne, associate degree, human services

Michael James Trost, associate degree, business adminsitration

Christine Marie Weaver, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Felts Mills

Haeley Jayde Austin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Christopher S. Fuller, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Sarah Kathleen Greene, associate degree, accounting

Fort Drum

Jeremy Demetrius Boyles, associate degree, paralegal

Amy Michelle Braden, associate degree, business administration

Derrick Michael Braden, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing

Kalina Ashley Edwards, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Joddy I. Kyota, associate degree, accounting

Ashley Lackershire, associate degree, nursing

Samantha ShaNae Leach, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Jamila Latoya Martin, associate degree, nursing

Jasmine Nicole McGee-Crawford, associate degree, nursing

Brenda Osorio, associate degree, individual studies

Brandy Rae Sabol, associate degree, nursing

Yokairy Maria Taveras Garcia, associate degree, human services

Kylie Madison Wilson, associate degree, nursing

Gouverneur

Sarah Jo Bango, associate degree, criminal justice

Jessica Grace Bice, associate degree, bsuiness administration

Alexis G. Currier, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Britny Danielle Harmer, associate degree, individual studies

James T. Liscum, associate degree, chemical dependency

Hammond

Leah Marie White, associate degree, nursing

Harrisville

Ryan Scott Hyneman, associate degree, criminal justice

Henderson

Conor Riley Dickinson, associate degree, paralegal

Jordan A. Flagg, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Heather Lyn Richmond, associate degree, business administration

Hogansburg

Mason Cook, associate degree, individual studies

LaFargeville

Salin Nicole Davis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Joseph Dale Getman, associate degree, business administration

Sarah Mary Johnson, associate degree, business administration

Lacona

Michael J. Decker, associate degree, business administration

Lorraine

Collin C. Render, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Rachel M. Shelmidine-Pitkin, certificate, chemical dependency

Brian A. Soules, associate degree, fire protection technology

Madeline River Stowell, associate degree, childhood education

Lowville

Macalla A. Artis, associate degree, office technologies - administrative assistant

Alyssa Rae Hamburg, associate degree, individual studies

Rebecca Lynn Jones, associate degree, chemical dependency

Josiah J. Kirkwood, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Benjamin Jacob Lyndaker, associate degree, business administration

Elizabeth Anne Mallette, associate degree, individual studies

Romeyn Jacob Noftsier, associate degree, criminal justice

Alyssa R. Oconnor, associate degree, physical education

Karla A. Searl, associate degree, human services

Lacey A. Seelman, associate degree, business administration

Jordan Seymour, associate degree, computer information technology

Skyler Reed Wadsworth, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Mannsville

Jalynne Maree Granger, associate degree, nursing

Maria Rene Snyder, associate degree, humanities and social science - creative writing

Morrisville

Emily Braun, associate degree, zoo technology

Natural Bridge

Brandon Freeman, associate degree, computer information technology

Megan Veroneka Gadbaw, associate degree, individual studies

Philadelphia

Levi Jordan Armes, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Sofia Roberta Belles, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Katherine J. Claymore, associate degree, paralegal

Angelina Cline, associate degree, nursing

Matthew G. Howe, associate degree, individual studies

Riana Rose Jenne, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Plessis

Athena Patricia Green, associate degree, nursing

Pulaski

Bridget Michelle Emmons, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Alexis Jade Robinson, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Redfield

Madison Rose Bradshaw, associate degree, human services

Adrian Ranieri, associate degree, business administration

Richland

Jaime L. Reed, associate degree, nursing

Rodman

Brianna Hall, associate degree, childhood education

Sackets Harbor

Jocelyn Rae Devine, associate degree, individual studies

Garrett John David Frezzo, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Jordan Lee Gonseth, associate degree, zoo technology

Mikayla Hupko, associate degree, human services

Jesse Stevenson, associate degree, accounting

Sandy Creek

Tyler John Darby, associate degree, physical education

Billie Mae DeWick, associate degree, business administration

Cassie Mosley, associate degree, nursing

Theresa

Sawyer Jackson Bruce, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Skylar Rachel Love Burgess, associate degree, criminal justice

Kristin Anne Eggleston, associate degrees, chemical dependency and human services

Mikayla A. Estrada, associate degree, human services

Corinne Michelle Koerick, associate degree, nursing

Angela Lee Ludlow, associate degree, business administration

Jennifer Choi Silsby, certificate, hospitality and tourism

Lee Ann Slate, certification, chemical dependency

Nathan Michael Wilkins, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Three Mile Bay

Riley Elaine Aubertine, associate degree, computer science

Turin

Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker, associate degree, individual studies

Watertown

Malachi R. Adkins, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Tyler Albro, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing

Latara Oshanay Antwine, associate degree, human services

Stephen Lee Babcock II, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Chanell Marie Bacon, associate degree, accounting

Edna Rene Banjoko, associate degree, human services

Cheyenne Lura Bates, associate degree, accounting

Samantha Ann Bearup, associate degree, business administration

Brandon Nathaniel Bosveld, associate degree, mathematics

Taylor Brittany Anne Brown, associate degree, nursing

Taylor Lynn Bush, associate degree, chemical dependency

Selena Louise Cadorette, associate degree, chemical dependency

Peyton Nancea Amire Caldwell, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Alexis Charlton, associate degree, nursing

Bin Chu, associate degree, early childhood

Jennifer A. Clark, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Eric Steven Coe, associate degree, computer information technology

Justyce Jerimiah Countryman, associate degrees, individual studies and computer science

Jessica Lynne Desrosiers, associate degree, human services

Miranda Joy Duff, associate degree, business administration

Samantha M. Farone, associate degree, human services

Wilson Antonio Garcia, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing

Emily Madison Gardner, associate degree, human services

Sereenah Carmen George, associate degree, fire protection technology

Lindsey Sue Green, associate degree, paralegal

Laura D. Guldin, associate degree, human services

Larkin Briana Harvey, associate degree, business administration

Olivia Elien Heiler, associate degree, business administration

Christopher M. Hemeke, associate degree, nursing

William Harry Higginbotham III, associate degree, individual studies

Meagan N. Hinkal, associate degree, accounting

Kristen Marie Hosmer, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing

Acia Brigtia Hotis, associate degree, human services

Mackenzie Paige Howard, associate degree, human services

Jenna Maxine Hughes, associate degree, early childhood

Danielle Sarah Jensen, associate degree, nursing

Tyler Dwayne Johnston, associate degree, human services

Nakiya T. Joseph, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo, associate degree, nursing

Kristy Lynn Knight, associate degree, nursing

Sierra Jordan LaClair, associate degree, individual studies

Thomas James Lafary, associate degree, individual studies

Brianna Gabriella Laube, associate degree, criminal justice

Nicholas Michael Lennox, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Brennan Patrick Lynch, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Cassie Marie Maitland, associate degree, childhood education

Hannah Noelle Malbouf, associate degree, physical education

Tyler Michael Marolf, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Alyssa Nicole Martin, associate degree, nursing

Anthony Martinez, associte degree, agri-business, and certification, winery management and marketing

Grace A. Matthews, associate degree, nursing

Zachary Isaac McNeely, associate degree, natural sciences - physical science

Jacob Daniel McNulty, associate degree, business administration

Graceanne Simone Minnick, associate degree, business administration

Leanna Mai Money, associate degree, human services

Katherine Monteith, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Heather Elizabeth Morrison, associate degree, business administration

Sheena Ann Munoz, associate degree, human services

Samantha Renae Noble, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Patricia Ryan Penree, associate degree, nursing

Hilary Peppers, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Abraham Ferrer Quinal, associate degree, homeland security

Benjamin Rathbun, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Haley A. Reed, associate degree, nursing

Leah Nicole Rink, associate degrees, accounting and business administration

Melinda Victoria Rivera, associate degree, engineering science

Taylor Marie Rosette, associate degree, nursing

Michael Stephen Shephard, associate degree, human services

Michael Andrew Skinnieri, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Asia Zakiya Smythe, associate degree, criminal justice

Alicia Lee Soluri, associate degree, nursing

Vatressa Sarai Anna Larine Teamoh, associate degree, individual studies

Randi Thames, associate degrees, accounting and business administration

Emily Michal Thompson, associate degree, nursing

Spencer Ryan Tibbles, associate degree, individual studies

Sarah Ann Towles, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

David Yokogawa Tweedy, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Karmen Yamese Valcarcel-Ormiston, associate degree, individual studies

Marissa Elizabeth Valvo, associate degree, physical education

Jacob Adam Vecchio, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Lindsey Way, associate degree, nursing

Michael D. Wells, associate degree, chemical dependency

Shante M. Westfield, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Darcy Wilder, associate degree, accounting

Jerry Joseph Wiley, associate degree, human services

Jordan Everett Wylie, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Wellesley Island

Jarett Richard Beach, associate degree, business administration

West Monroe

Alexis Esther LaLone, associate degree, human services

