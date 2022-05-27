Adams
Erica Marie Eichner, associate degree, human services; and certificate, chemical dependency
Michelle L. Kellar, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Amelia Mae Lyon, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Nathaniel A. Matteson, associate degree, sports management
Robbie Lee Myers, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Claire K. Tucker, associate degree, childhood education
Olivia Williams, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Adams Center
Tanner Charles Abare, associate degree, business administration
Nathan H. Barbour, associate degree, individual studies
Ashley Noel Chamberlain, associate degree, nursing
Jaeden Adriana Moscarelli, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Olivia Gwen Patterson, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Errin Elizabeth Thomas, associate degree, individual studies
Jonathan Darren Worden, associate degree, physical education
Alexandria Bay
Taydan Ann Jeffers, associate degree, childhood education
Dylan O’Connor, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Payton Joslynn Ridley, associate degree, business administration
Claudia Jalaine Stone, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Antwerp
Jared Lucas Bushaw, associate degree, physical education
Alannah Purl Cook, associate degree, criminal justice
Kayleigh Anne Ronas, associate degree, individual studies
Beaver Falls
Katelyn Marie Caroline Johnson, associate degree, nursing
Belleville
Karrigan Rose Riordan, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Black River
Hannah Ruby Bertram, associate degree, nursing
Cassandra Morgan Birth, associate degree, nursing
Shannon McKenzie Doherty, associate degree, individual studies
Riley Alexander Green, associate degree, engineering science
Cynthia Marie Hamilton, associate degree, human services
Jeannine Tramazzo Ison, associate degree, nursing
Jordan Joseph Kelly, associate degree, business administration
Sara Lynn Soules, associate degree, nursing
Samantha Rose Thornthwaite, associate degree, business administration
Mitzila Lee Whealton, associate degree, individual studies
Michelle Anne Wright, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Boonville
Ian James Maryhugh, associate degree, criminal justice
Brownville
Riley Michelle Cronk, associate degree, early childhood
Calcium
Lucinda Maria Branch, associate degree, human services
Alexandra Marie Collins, associate degree, early childhood
Alyssa Cox, associate degree, nursing
Kaleb T. Gossiaux, associate degree, computer science
Zachary Scott Grenier, associate degree, individual studies
Brandy Dee Mallak, associate degree, nursing
Melissa Ann Montondo, associate degree, human services
Cape Vincent
Ashlyn Leigh Eyles, associate degree, business administration
Emma Turcotte, associate degree, accounting
Kassandra Lynn Votra, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Carthage
Caitlyn Ashley Ainsworth, associate degree, nursing
Morgan James Archer, associate degree, bsuiness administration
Joseph P. Baker, associate degree, business administration
Madison L. Beyor, associate degree, childhood education
Edwin Brown, associate degree, business administration
Kelsey Lynn Camidge, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Angel C. Edmondson, associate degree, nursing
Bethany Lynn Flynn, associate degree, business administration
Hunter W. Hammill, associate degree, childhood education
Cassondra Irene Hayes, associate degree, nursing
Franklin Hilton III, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Nicole Lynn Irey, associate degree, early childhood
Brenden Jacobs, associate degree, individual studies
Arik Forrest Marino, associate degree, physical education
Cole Thomas Morrissette, associate degree, physical education
Nevaeh Alexia Pearson-Lemuel, associate degree, criminal justice
Naomi Elizabeth Petrie, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Jaymee Lee Reynolds, associate degree, nursing
Cody James Schulz, associate degree, individual studies
Heidi Marie Stewart, associate degree, individual studies
Anitra Dinese Tull, associate degree, human services
Kelly Wesley, associate degree, nursing
Michelle Leigh Williams, associate degree, nursing
Castorland
Ariana Grace Beller, associate degree, childhood education
Cole Thomas Bennett, associate degree, engineering science
Jillienne Rose Duell, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Paige Ashlynn Kloster, associate degree, computer information technology
Chase Mills
Taylor Brooke Allen, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Chaumont
Christian Morequio Benigno, associate degree, computer information technology
Abigail Catherine Valentine, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Clayton
Abigayle Carolina Dippel, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Cameron Kevin Garnsey, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Paige Elizabeth Lingenfelter, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Lily Marie Locke, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Jada Leigh Montante, associate degree, business administration
Jillesa Gail Morrow, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Natasha Richardson, associate degree, human services
Italia Marie Rios, associate degree, nursing
Madison Rose Wahl, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Patricia Marie Wetterhahn, certification, chemical dependency
Copenhagen
Cameron Christopher Gray, associate degree, individual studies
Sandra Ann Jones, associate degree, accounting
Kanoelani Paredes, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Morgan Smith, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Tanner Raymond Souva, associate degree, computer information technology
Sara Christine Sprowell, associate degree, accounting
Ashley Nicole Young, associate degree, business administration
Croghan
Bryan Michael Ardison, associate degree, physical education
Josiah Kloster, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
DeKalb Junction
Haile Love Bouchey, associate degree, criminal justice
Deferiet
Kaitlyn Roome, associate degree, zoo technology
Paige Katherine Schneider, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Dexter
Kelsey P. Case, associate degree, childhood education
Kyra Mackenzie Daly, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Katelyn E. LaMarche, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Ariana Michelle Lawlor, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Joseph Michael Machia, associate degree, criminal justice
Kailin Rose McManaman, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Sofia Rose Perkins, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Joshua Thomas Stowell, associate degree, criminal justice
William John Thackston, associate degree, engineering science
Chloe Marcela Ward, associate degree, business administration
Noah Michael Weathers, associate degree, childhood education
Autumn Marie Weaver, associate degree, early childhood
Kimberly A. Zenyuk, associate degree, business administration
Edwards
Susanne M. Waninger, associate degree, individual studies
Evans Mills
Anthony John Barker, associate degree, business administration
Jessica Fricks, associate degree, nursing
Alicia Henion, associate degree, chemical dependency
Nia Jennings, associate degree, early childhood
Kaylee Isabelle Johnson, associate degree, criminal justice
Corey Xavieier McDonald, associate degree, business administration
Victoria Ann Primus Cook, associate degree, nursing
Dylan Christopher Thomas, associate degree, nursing
Anna Nichole Thurston, associate degree, nursing
Ariel Caitlyn Tonne, associate degree, human services
Michael James Trost, associate degree, business adminsitration
Christine Marie Weaver, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Felts Mills
Haeley Jayde Austin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Christopher S. Fuller, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Sarah Kathleen Greene, associate degree, accounting
Fort Drum
Jeremy Demetrius Boyles, associate degree, paralegal
Amy Michelle Braden, associate degree, business administration
Derrick Michael Braden, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing
Kalina Ashley Edwards, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Joddy I. Kyota, associate degree, accounting
Ashley Lackershire, associate degree, nursing
Samantha ShaNae Leach, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Jamila Latoya Martin, associate degree, nursing
Jasmine Nicole McGee-Crawford, associate degree, nursing
Brenda Osorio, associate degree, individual studies
Brandy Rae Sabol, associate degree, nursing
Yokairy Maria Taveras Garcia, associate degree, human services
Kylie Madison Wilson, associate degree, nursing
Gouverneur
Sarah Jo Bango, associate degree, criminal justice
Jessica Grace Bice, associate degree, bsuiness administration
Alexis G. Currier, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Britny Danielle Harmer, associate degree, individual studies
James T. Liscum, associate degree, chemical dependency
Hammond
Leah Marie White, associate degree, nursing
Harrisville
Ryan Scott Hyneman, associate degree, criminal justice
Henderson
Conor Riley Dickinson, associate degree, paralegal
Jordan A. Flagg, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Heather Lyn Richmond, associate degree, business administration
Hogansburg
Mason Cook, associate degree, individual studies
LaFargeville
Salin Nicole Davis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Joseph Dale Getman, associate degree, business administration
Sarah Mary Johnson, associate degree, business administration
Lacona
Michael J. Decker, associate degree, business administration
Lorraine
Collin C. Render, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Rachel M. Shelmidine-Pitkin, certificate, chemical dependency
Brian A. Soules, associate degree, fire protection technology
Madeline River Stowell, associate degree, childhood education
Lowville
Macalla A. Artis, associate degree, office technologies - administrative assistant
Alyssa Rae Hamburg, associate degree, individual studies
Rebecca Lynn Jones, associate degree, chemical dependency
Josiah J. Kirkwood, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Benjamin Jacob Lyndaker, associate degree, business administration
Elizabeth Anne Mallette, associate degree, individual studies
Romeyn Jacob Noftsier, associate degree, criminal justice
Alyssa R. Oconnor, associate degree, physical education
Karla A. Searl, associate degree, human services
Lacey A. Seelman, associate degree, business administration
Jordan Seymour, associate degree, computer information technology
Skyler Reed Wadsworth, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Mannsville
Jalynne Maree Granger, associate degree, nursing
Maria Rene Snyder, associate degree, humanities and social science - creative writing
Morrisville
Emily Braun, associate degree, zoo technology
Natural Bridge
Brandon Freeman, associate degree, computer information technology
Megan Veroneka Gadbaw, associate degree, individual studies
Philadelphia
Levi Jordan Armes, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Sofia Roberta Belles, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Katherine J. Claymore, associate degree, paralegal
Angelina Cline, associate degree, nursing
Matthew G. Howe, associate degree, individual studies
Riana Rose Jenne, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Plessis
Athena Patricia Green, associate degree, nursing
Pulaski
Bridget Michelle Emmons, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Alexis Jade Robinson, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Redfield
Madison Rose Bradshaw, associate degree, human services
Adrian Ranieri, associate degree, business administration
Richland
Jaime L. Reed, associate degree, nursing
Rodman
Brianna Hall, associate degree, childhood education
Sackets Harbor
Jocelyn Rae Devine, associate degree, individual studies
Garrett John David Frezzo, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Jordan Lee Gonseth, associate degree, zoo technology
Mikayla Hupko, associate degree, human services
Jesse Stevenson, associate degree, accounting
Sandy Creek
Tyler John Darby, associate degree, physical education
Billie Mae DeWick, associate degree, business administration
Cassie Mosley, associate degree, nursing
Theresa
Sawyer Jackson Bruce, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Skylar Rachel Love Burgess, associate degree, criminal justice
Kristin Anne Eggleston, associate degrees, chemical dependency and human services
Mikayla A. Estrada, associate degree, human services
Corinne Michelle Koerick, associate degree, nursing
Angela Lee Ludlow, associate degree, business administration
Jennifer Choi Silsby, certificate, hospitality and tourism
Lee Ann Slate, certification, chemical dependency
Nathan Michael Wilkins, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Three Mile Bay
Riley Elaine Aubertine, associate degree, computer science
Turin
Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker, associate degree, individual studies
Watertown
Malachi R. Adkins, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Tyler Albro, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing
Latara Oshanay Antwine, associate degree, human services
Stephen Lee Babcock II, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Chanell Marie Bacon, associate degree, accounting
Edna Rene Banjoko, associate degree, human services
Cheyenne Lura Bates, associate degree, accounting
Samantha Ann Bearup, associate degree, business administration
Brandon Nathaniel Bosveld, associate degree, mathematics
Taylor Brittany Anne Brown, associate degree, nursing
Taylor Lynn Bush, associate degree, chemical dependency
Selena Louise Cadorette, associate degree, chemical dependency
Peyton Nancea Amire Caldwell, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Alexis Charlton, associate degree, nursing
Bin Chu, associate degree, early childhood
Jennifer A. Clark, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Eric Steven Coe, associate degree, computer information technology
Justyce Jerimiah Countryman, associate degrees, individual studies and computer science
Jessica Lynne Desrosiers, associate degree, human services
Miranda Joy Duff, associate degree, business administration
Samantha M. Farone, associate degree, human services
Wilson Antonio Garcia, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing
Emily Madison Gardner, associate degree, human services
Sereenah Carmen George, associate degree, fire protection technology
Lindsey Sue Green, associate degree, paralegal
Laura D. Guldin, associate degree, human services
Larkin Briana Harvey, associate degree, business administration
Olivia Elien Heiler, associate degree, business administration
Christopher M. Hemeke, associate degree, nursing
William Harry Higginbotham III, associate degree, individual studies
Meagan N. Hinkal, associate degree, accounting
Kristen Marie Hosmer, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing
Acia Brigtia Hotis, associate degree, human services
Mackenzie Paige Howard, associate degree, human services
Jenna Maxine Hughes, associate degree, early childhood
Danielle Sarah Jensen, associate degree, nursing
Tyler Dwayne Johnston, associate degree, human services
Nakiya T. Joseph, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo, associate degree, nursing
Kristy Lynn Knight, associate degree, nursing
Sierra Jordan LaClair, associate degree, individual studies
Thomas James Lafary, associate degree, individual studies
Brianna Gabriella Laube, associate degree, criminal justice
Nicholas Michael Lennox, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Brennan Patrick Lynch, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Cassie Marie Maitland, associate degree, childhood education
Hannah Noelle Malbouf, associate degree, physical education
Tyler Michael Marolf, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology
Alyssa Nicole Martin, associate degree, nursing
Anthony Martinez, associte degree, agri-business, and certification, winery management and marketing
Grace A. Matthews, associate degree, nursing
Zachary Isaac McNeely, associate degree, natural sciences - physical science
Jacob Daniel McNulty, associate degree, business administration
Graceanne Simone Minnick, associate degree, business administration
Leanna Mai Money, associate degree, human services
Katherine Monteith, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Heather Elizabeth Morrison, associate degree, business administration
Sheena Ann Munoz, associate degree, human services
Samantha Renae Noble, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Patricia Ryan Penree, associate degree, nursing
Hilary Peppers, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Abraham Ferrer Quinal, associate degree, homeland security
Benjamin Rathbun, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Haley A. Reed, associate degree, nursing
Leah Nicole Rink, associate degrees, accounting and business administration
Melinda Victoria Rivera, associate degree, engineering science
Taylor Marie Rosette, associate degree, nursing
Michael Stephen Shephard, associate degree, human services
Michael Andrew Skinnieri, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Asia Zakiya Smythe, associate degree, criminal justice
Alicia Lee Soluri, associate degree, nursing
Vatressa Sarai Anna Larine Teamoh, associate degree, individual studies
Randi Thames, associate degrees, accounting and business administration
Emily Michal Thompson, associate degree, nursing
Spencer Ryan Tibbles, associate degree, individual studies
Sarah Ann Towles, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
David Yokogawa Tweedy, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Karmen Yamese Valcarcel-Ormiston, associate degree, individual studies
Marissa Elizabeth Valvo, associate degree, physical education
Jacob Adam Vecchio, associate degree, humanities and social sciences
Lindsey Way, associate degree, nursing
Michael D. Wells, associate degree, chemical dependency
Shante M. Westfield, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Darcy Wilder, associate degree, accounting
Jerry Joseph Wiley, associate degree, human services
Jordan Everett Wylie, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Wellesley Island
Jarett Richard Beach, associate degree, business administration
West Monroe
Alexis Esther LaLone, associate degree, human services
