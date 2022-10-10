MASSENA — A mediator has been assigned to assist with negotiations between the Massena Central School District and the Massena Federation of Teachers, but the union president says the first session did not go well.
Randal L. Freiman, a high school chemistry teacher and science department chair, told board of education members that no progress was made after more than four hours of negotiations.
“We’re hopeful that with the entire board’s support, the next mediation session will be more fruitful,” he said.
Mr. Freiman said the Massena Central School District received the highest increase in foundation aid in St. Lawrence County for 2022-23. The district received a total state aid increase of $4.9 million, which included an increase of $3.4 million, or 13.2% in foundation aid.
“We are thankful that Massena has had very fortunate financial news this past year,” he said.
But, he said, it is important for board members to understand why Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and the state legislature had increased that funding — so districts could have adequate staffing and could attract and retain quality teachers.
“The purpose of this funding was never to put money away for a rainy day. That’s not the way school budgets are supposed to work, especially in a district that regularly has more money in its reserves than it should have,” Mr. Freiman said.
He said there is no doubt the district has the resources available to negotiate fairly with the Massena Federation of Teachers, who he said has kept the district strong during difficult financial times.
Mr. Freiman said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona has also urged districts to use some of the funding from the American Rescue Plan School Pandemic Relief Package to boost teacher pay as a way to attract and retain employees, and provide the proper resources for students.
He noted that the Malone Central School District, which had less funding than Massena, successfully negotiated a new five-year contract with “fair raises” and other benefits for its teachers union.
“I ask the board to use a similar strategy to settle a long-term contract with the Massena Federation of Teachers,” Mr. Freiman said.
He said that would help attract new teachers, but as of now, negotiations are only dividing the parties.
“Together, let’s make Massena Central the destination district it should be,” he said.
The Massena Federation of Teachers had reached an agreement in June 2021 on a contract that covered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. It ran from July 1, 2020, to June 30 this year.
Under the terms of the agreement, members received a 3% raise for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3.25% raise for the 2021-22 school year. Teaching assistants received a 2.75% pay raise for the 2021-21 school year, retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a 3% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
One step was added to the salary schedule with an effective start date of July 1, 2021.
The agreement also included no raise in 2020-21 for extracurricular assignments, but a 2% raise for the 2021-22 school year.
