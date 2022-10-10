Massena teachers union talks underway

A mediator has been assigned to assist with negotiations between the Massena Central School District and the Massena Federation of Teachers, but the union president says the first session did not go well, with no progress after more than four hours of discussions. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A mediator has been assigned to assist with negotiations between the Massena Central School District and the Massena Federation of Teachers, but the union president says the first session did not go well.

Randal L. Freiman, a high school chemistry teacher and science department chair, told board of education members that no progress was made after more than four hours of negotiations.

