MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School Board of Education meeting schedule for 2019/2020
July 1 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Reorganizational
July 11 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Business
July 25 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
Aug. 8 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Business
Aug. 22 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
Sept. 12 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business
Sept. 26 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
Oct. 10 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business
Nov. 7 - 6 p.m. - High School - Business
Nov. 21 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
Dec. 5 - 6 p.m. - New Haven Elementary - Business
Dec. 19 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
Jan. 9, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business
Jan. 23, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
Feb. 13, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Mexico Elementary - Business
Feb. 27, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
March 12, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Palermo Elementary - Business
March 26, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
April 16, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business
April 23, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
May 12, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business and Budget Hearing
May 19, 2020 - noon-9 p.m. - All three Elementary Schools - Annual Meeting and Election
May 19, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
June 11, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business
June 25, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop
