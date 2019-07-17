Mexico Academy and Central School Board of Education meeting schedule

MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School Board of Education meeting schedule for 2019/2020

July 1 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Reorganizational

July 11 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Business

July 25 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

Aug. 8 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Business

Aug. 22 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

Sept. 12 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business

Sept. 26 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

Oct. 10 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business

Nov. 7 - 6 p.m. - High School - Business

Nov. 21 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

Dec. 5 - 6 p.m. - New Haven Elementary - Business

Dec. 19 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

Jan. 9, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business

Jan. 23, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

Feb. 13, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Mexico Elementary - Business

Feb. 27, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

March 12, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Palermo Elementary - Business

March 26, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

April 16, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business

April 23, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

May 12, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business and Budget Hearing

May 19, 2020 - noon-9 p.m. - All three Elementary Schools - Annual Meeting and Election

May 19, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

June 11, 2020 - 6 p.m. - Middle School - Business

June 25, 2020 - 6 p.m. - District Office - Workshop

