Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.