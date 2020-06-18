Mexico Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian unveiled

MEXICO — In addition to having strong academic qualities like being steadfast, resolute and studious, the Mexico Class of 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian also excelled in numerous clubs and programs for the district.
High school officials announced earlier this year that Evan Blunt is class valedictorian and Buddy Ruby earned salutatorian for the Mexico Academy and Central School (MACS) seniors who are set to graduate June 26.
“Evan and Buddy are both incredible students and you hear nothing but great things about their work ethic and ability, which is why it’s telling when I say they’re both even better people,” said Mexico High School Principal Ryan Lanigan. “From a character and kindness standpoint, they are both outstanding young men who are great role models for their class and others.”
Evan Blunt, the son of Julia Blunt and James Blunt, plans to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study computer science and would like to work for NASA or create his own startup and company.
During his time at Mexico High School, Blunt participated in varsity soccer, varsity tennis, varsity indoor track, German Club, German Honor Society, GAPP Exchange, Rocket Club, Robotics Club, Robotics Competitive Team, STREAM Club, OCAY League, Math Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National Honor Society.
His advice for the class of 2020 is, “Always pursue what you love to do. When that fails, try anything and everything until something sticks.”
William “Buddy” Ruby is the son of Colleen Ruby and Bill Ruby. Ruby intends to major in finance at the fall while attending Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management and would like to work as a stockbroker or financial advisor for his career.
At MACS, Ruby participated for four years on the varsity soccer and basketball teams and is a member of German National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society and English National Honor Society.
His advice for fellow classmates is, “To always do your best at everything you do and strive to better yourself every day. Do what makes you happy. Nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it and let nobody stand in your way. You’re all capable of great things.”
