Mexico High School teacher earns spot among master teacher ranks

Maria Panzetta

MEXICO - A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program.

Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.

