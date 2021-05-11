MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) has once again been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
It is the ninth year in a row MACS has been honored with this national distinction and is one of just 686 districts in the nation that earned this honor.
“We are so incredibly proud of our music program,” said MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner. “When you think of Mexico schools, one of the first things that comes to mind is its rich and deeply rooted musical traditions. I applaud our music educators throughout the district and thank the community for all their support of the arts.”
Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the best communities’ designation, Mexico provided information regarding funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
The Mexico Academy and Central School District offers music instruction in classroom music kindergarten-12, instrumental music four-12 as well as choral music in grades three-12. All students in grades kindergarten-eight take music every year and 600-plus students district wide participate in the band and choral programs.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about the NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.
