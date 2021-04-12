MEXICO — Students at the Mexico Academy and Central School District will attend school fully remote at least this week after two members of its transportation department tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter sent Sunday evening (April 11) to the community from MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner said the district was informed of the positive cases and a number of required transportation department quarantines Sunday evening and that all buildings would be virtual this week.
“While we have made much progress in the fight against COVID-19, we still encounter regular reminders that our protocols and procedures are still needed and important,” said Runner.
In addition to students virtual beginning Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, officials noted it’s possible the fully virtual model could extend another week. A date of return would be communicated when available, Runner said.
She added there will be no CiTi BOCES transportation, the scheduled musical would still take place, interscholastic sports will occur and sports practices will go ahead but with no transportation provided.
Out-of-district special education and Onondaga Community College students will still be transported to their respective programs, officials added.
The full letter from Runner is available on the district website, MexicoCSD.org.
